Start Making Your Sandwiches On This Flavorful Trader Joe's Bread

Sandwiches are one of the most customizable foods you can make. And Trader Joe's has some of the most unique (and popular), limited-time foods out there. It was only a matter of time before the two came together to make a beautiful sandwich creation — and it all relies on Trader Joe's focaccia.

Right now Trader Joe's has a fan-favorite focaccia bread with roasted tomato and parmesan in its mix. The bread is made in a stone hearth oven, which gives it the classic crunchy outside and soft, chewy inside focaccia is known for. The bread is then topped with extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and fragrant herbs; but be careful, all these ingredients sit on top and can make for a messy loaf. This bread could be used as an appetizer, with olive oil as a dip or butter as a spread, or it could be used as a side item for pasta. But in reality, the bread is begging to be the star of a meal. Enter: sandwiches.

Feel free to add whatever sounds good to you, but here's one piece of advice: Test out tamer ingredients before strong ones to get a feel for what will clash with or take away from the flavors already in the bread. Some high-quality turkey and aged cheddar on top of a simple mayonnaise spread would be an easy starter sandwich. Whatever you do, toasting it is completely up to your tastes.