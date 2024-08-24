Start Making Your Sandwiches On This Flavorful Trader Joe's Bread
Sandwiches are one of the most customizable foods you can make. And Trader Joe's has some of the most unique (and popular), limited-time foods out there. It was only a matter of time before the two came together to make a beautiful sandwich creation — and it all relies on Trader Joe's focaccia.
Right now Trader Joe's has a fan-favorite focaccia bread with roasted tomato and parmesan in its mix. The bread is made in a stone hearth oven, which gives it the classic crunchy outside and soft, chewy inside focaccia is known for. The bread is then topped with extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and fragrant herbs; but be careful, all these ingredients sit on top and can make for a messy loaf. This bread could be used as an appetizer, with olive oil as a dip or butter as a spread, or it could be used as a side item for pasta. But in reality, the bread is begging to be the star of a meal. Enter: sandwiches.
Feel free to add whatever sounds good to you, but here's one piece of advice: Test out tamer ingredients before strong ones to get a feel for what will clash with or take away from the flavors already in the bread. Some high-quality turkey and aged cheddar on top of a simple mayonnaise spread would be an easy starter sandwich. Whatever you do, toasting it is completely up to your tastes.
Ideas for a scrumptious focaccia sandwich
If you want to zhuzh up the sandwich a little, try using the bread as a base for this sweet and savory club sandwich. This is still a pretty simple option, with just ten ingredients (excluding the bread), but the sweetness of the honey and cranberry sauce blends perfectly with the savory flavors in the bread. Another relatively simple option is this fresh and crunchy crab salad sandwich. This option has a bit more flavor, with dijon mustard, dill, and crab meat, but the creamy consistency pairs well with the crunchy surface of the bread and, since there's no cheese in the recipe, the parmesan on top will give you a little added flavor.
If you want to be a bit more adventurous, try this herbified shredded chicken salad sandwich, complete with parsley, dill, garlic, and apple cider vinegar. The herbs on top of the bread, as well as the roasted tomatoes, will pair deliciously with these strong and acidic flavors. Finally, you could try a grilled pesto and mozzarella sandwich. You may want to skip the actual grilling part of this one, as flipping the bread may make you lose all the delicious crumbles on top, but you can still lather it with a homemade pesto and load it up with tomatoes and mozzarella to create a cold, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich. Whatever recipe you decide on, be sure to run — not walk — to Trader Joe's to get this focaccia bread while you can.