The Simple, Protein-Packed Way To Bulk Up Instant Ramen
Instant ramen will always be the quintessential fuss-free meal we come back to again and again. It's quick, delicious, and has seldom let us down. As much as we love it now, it's unfortunately not as satisfying as it was when we were younger. For instant ramen that's both delicious and filling, bulk it up by simmering meat in the broth.
The allure of instant ramen isn't just its affordability or savory taste, it's the ease it provides. After all, "instant" is in the name and the meal should embody that. Taking time to cook meat doesn't sound very instantaneous, but if you use thin slices of it or opt for protein that doesn't take long to cook, it works out well. Think of it like a lazy, at-home hot pot. While the instant ramen is boiling on the stove, stick the protein of your choice in there so it can cook, too. Within minutes, you'll have elevated ramen that tastes leagues above something that came straight from the packet.
The key to this is using meat with a small width so it can cook quickly. If you're using beef, for example, it needs to reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit. To heat it within five minutes, cut the meat to about less than half an inch. Slicing meat that thin may be difficult, but you can do it while it's frozen to make cutting meat for hot pot easier. Once it's thin enough, drop it into the boiling broth and let it cook.
Try out these meaty instant ramen ideas
If you don't have time to whip up this ultimate tonkotsu ramen, make a scaled-back version with thin slices of pork belly. Simmer the noodles in store-bought ramen broth and add the slices of pork belly, allowing them to boil until they're fully cooked. Set them aside and let the noodles soften. Toss in cremini mushrooms, minced garlic, and ginger. About a minute before the ramen is done, add the pork belly back in, along with some chopped green onions.
The method works well with meat, but it's great with seafood, too. Since shrimp cooks within two minutes, the crustacean is perfect for bulking up instant ramen. Heat the noodles in vegetable broth and throw in some chopped bok choy, minced white onions, shiitake mushrooms, and soy sauce. Once the noodles are al dente, toss the shrimp in there and heat until they're fully cooked.
For the times when you don't want to have to cook the protein yourself, you can easily give store-bought ramen a smoky and salty boost with beef jerky. There's no need to worry about food safety with the snack — just toss it into the simmering broth and let it get tender with time. It comes packed with flavor already, so you can go easy on the seasonings, too.