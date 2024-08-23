The Simple, Protein-Packed Way To Bulk Up Instant Ramen

Instant ramen will always be the quintessential fuss-free meal we come back to again and again. It's quick, delicious, and has seldom let us down. As much as we love it now, it's unfortunately not as satisfying as it was when we were younger. For instant ramen that's both delicious and filling, bulk it up by simmering meat in the broth.

The allure of instant ramen isn't just its affordability or savory taste, it's the ease it provides. After all, "instant" is in the name and the meal should embody that. Taking time to cook meat doesn't sound very instantaneous, but if you use thin slices of it or opt for protein that doesn't take long to cook, it works out well. Think of it like a lazy, at-home hot pot. While the instant ramen is boiling on the stove, stick the protein of your choice in there so it can cook, too. Within minutes, you'll have elevated ramen that tastes leagues above something that came straight from the packet.

The key to this is using meat with a small width so it can cook quickly. If you're using beef, for example, it needs to reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit. To heat it within five minutes, cut the meat to about less than half an inch. Slicing meat that thin may be difficult, but you can do it while it's frozen to make cutting meat for hot pot easier. Once it's thin enough, drop it into the boiling broth and let it cook.