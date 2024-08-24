Angosoda: The Unusual 3-Ingredient Drink Julia Child Swore By

Julia Child was a culinary legend in the 20th century, but her legacy didn't end when the millennium hit — as we're still eating up her tips for which apples to use for the best tarte tatin, how to create decadent creamy scrambled eggs, and the perfect beurre blanc sauce for upgrading your veggies. Yet, while she's remained famous for her cooking advice, what's less known about Child are her own dietary preferences, including her unusual drink of choice.

If you've never heard of the Angosoda, we're not surprised. Child invented this mocktail in the 1970s, but it has never become mainstream in the U.S. To make it, all you need are three ingredients: sparkling water, lime, and Angostura bitters. Bitters are technically boozy (there's a negligible amount of alcohol in a few drops) with a concentrated flavor that varies based on which type you choose; and they've been around since the early 1800s. Since their flavor is so powerful, Child's recipe only calls for a dash of them to give your water a distinct taste. But overall, the Angosoda is light and refreshing, ideal for sipping in the summer or drinking to offset many of her heavier, butter-laden dishes.