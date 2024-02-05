Upgrade Your Veggies With Julia Child's Beurre Blanc Sauce

If you're looking for a simple way to add some flavor to your next vegetable dish, look no further than Julia Child's beurre blanc sauce. Beurre blanc is French for "white butter," and beurre blanc is a white butter sauce. This creamy sauce brings together white wine, vinegar, shallot, and of course, butter, into one decadent concoction that pairs perfectly with various vegetable dishes. The secret as to why Child's beurre blanc is so decadent and delicious is the addition of lemon juice and the large amount of butter she uses: Three sticks to be exact.

Roasted or blanched vegetables make a great base for a beurre blanc sauce. The fresh taste from the vegetables works to cut through the richness of the sauce, and the lemon flavor from Child's beurre blanc brings out the natural flavors of the vegetables. You can pair a variety of vegetables with a beurre blanc, but ones that have a more fresh taste and crisp texture will hold up best. Think of things like green beans, carrots, asparagus, and onions. Another good pairing for beurre blanc is fried artichoke hearts; the acidic lemon with the delicately crisp artichoke makes for an enjoyable pairing.