Throw Onions In Your Smoker For A Delicious BBQ Side With Minimal Effort

Smoker season is really a year-round event. This, of course, means it's time to pile up a wide variety of meats and treats to entertain. Knowing that the sides are key to a great barbecue experience, you've probably got a laundry list of complex go-withs planned. For a side that's extremely simple to make while being an incredibly impressive addition to your barbecue lineup, look no further than your smoker and a nice-sized Vidalia onion. That's right, adding a few sweet onions to your smoker will be the ultimate pairing for your carefully curated selection of meats. The rich, smoky flavors will delight your guests and keep your effort to a minimum.

Smoked onions work well for several reasons: For one, roasted onions are a flavorful addition to almost any meal, and preparing them in a smoker only enhances the taste. The end result is a wonderfully versatile vegetable that can be enjoyed as a side or even a topping to a freshly charred burger or hot dog. The possibilities are nearly endless when you pick your favorite from a wide variety of onions and smoke them to perfection. All you need to do is peel the outer layer, cut out a cavity in the center to which you will add butter and the seasonings of your choosing, then wrap everything up in foil, keeping as much of the onion uncovered as possible, and put it in the smoker for about an hour.