Layer Grits In A Mason Jar For A Fun Grab-And-Go Meal

Though you may associate mason jars with overnight oatmeal recipes, attempts at canning fruit and vegetables, or pretty salads to pack to bring to the office, there's one more dish that belongs in these handy glass containers: Grits. A scoop of grits slopped onto a plate may not be appetizing for every diner, but when carefully placed in layers with vegetables and proteins, this is a recipe that will comfortably land into your meal prep menu rotation.

Since making grits from scratch can be a time-consuming process, make sure your hard work pays off as you pack several meals into mason jars. You can also cut corners by using quick-cooking grits to put together classically creamy grits in under 10 minutes. Once the grits are cooked to your liking, you can spoon them into the base of a mason jar before layering bites of perfectly cooked sausage, gently cooked spinach, and sprinkles of toasted sesame seeds. When the lunch hour finally rolls around, simply pop your meal into the microwave and get ready to dig into a warm dish without the fuss of rummaging for serving plates.