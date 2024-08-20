Layer Grits In A Mason Jar For A Fun Grab-And-Go Meal
Though you may associate mason jars with overnight oatmeal recipes, attempts at canning fruit and vegetables, or pretty salads to pack to bring to the office, there's one more dish that belongs in these handy glass containers: Grits. A scoop of grits slopped onto a plate may not be appetizing for every diner, but when carefully placed in layers with vegetables and proteins, this is a recipe that will comfortably land into your meal prep menu rotation.
Since making grits from scratch can be a time-consuming process, make sure your hard work pays off as you pack several meals into mason jars. You can also cut corners by using quick-cooking grits to put together classically creamy grits in under 10 minutes. Once the grits are cooked to your liking, you can spoon them into the base of a mason jar before layering bites of perfectly cooked sausage, gently cooked spinach, and sprinkles of toasted sesame seeds. When the lunch hour finally rolls around, simply pop your meal into the microwave and get ready to dig into a warm dish without the fuss of rummaging for serving plates.
Meal prep just got more satisfying
Customize your grits with shredded cheese, flavored salt, chopped chives, and spoonfuls of chili crunch. Just like when building a fruit parfait, think about the visual element your mason jars will provide and bring a variety of colors and textures into your jar. You can vary meal prep menus by alternating grits-filled jars with grilled shrimp, blocks of crispy Nashville hot tofu, and strips of steak before adding your choice of grilled or air fried vegetables, sauces, and toppings like crispy fried onions, toasted nuts, and bacon crumbles. Should your sweet tooth be persistently loud, drizzle brown sugar or maple syrup on top of the grits, add jam, and crown your mason jar creations with chopped seasonal fruit. Set aside a few of these sweetly-packaged containers for quick afternoon snacks and easy desserts. Whether you devour your thoughtfully prepared mason jar meals at your desk or in the park, simply screw the lid back onto the empty jar and bring the container home to wash. Grits couldn't be easier to serve and enjoy.