16 Hacks For Cooking With Sausage You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Low and slow cooking doesn't just brown your sausages; it browns your pan as well. The French call those browned drippings the fond, which literally means "base" or "foundation," because they provide a foundation of flavor you can build your sauce around.

Drippings make good sauces and gravy, but most of us — aside from Southerners, who love their sausage gravy, and professional chefs — don't necessarily think of this when we cook sausages. That's a mistake because, if anything, sausage drippings are more flavorful than most.

It's not a difficult process. Start by pouring off or blotting up any excess fat, then splash some wine or beer, or broth, or the sausages' poaching liquid, or even plain ol' water if that's what you've got, into the emptied but still-hot pan. Stir and scrape as the liquid dissolves the browned-on fond, and then let the mixture reduce to concentrate the flavors (this is also the best time to add extra flavor if needed).

If you plan to thicken the sauce with a flour-based roux, keep some fat in the pan and add the flour first, then deglaze once the roux has lost its raw smell. It'll take a bit of practice to learn how much fat to use for a pan sauce, but you can always pour your sauce into a measuring cup and skim any excess from the top if necessary.