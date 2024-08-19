Cindy Crawford's Favorite Pie Is Filled With The Perfect Fruit Pairing

It's no secret that celebrities need to eat and (gasp) totally have favorite foods just like the rest of us. The food faves of the famous become even more interesting when celebs come forward with go-to recipes of their own, like JFK's sentimental New England fish chowder recipe from his childhood, or adept home cook Gene Kelly's personal recipe for French coq au vin. Today, we're exploring another knockout recipe for the star-studded supper table. American supermodel and business owner Cindy Crawford has appeared on the cover of Vogue and Playboy and walked the runway for Versace, Chanel, Valentino, Dior, and countless others. Today, she has a makeup line, a furniture line, and she's a savvy home baker.

When the sweet siren of a sweet tooth hits, Crawford is looking no further than her favorite pie, which features a timeless fruit pairing: Strawberry and rhubarb, the perfect treat for summer picnics. The famous track by Siouxsie and the Banshees sings the praises of "Christine, the strawberry girl," but after a look at Crawford's mouth-watering pie recipe, maybe the song should've been called "Cindy" instead. Crawford shared her go-to strawberry rhubarb pie recipe with Saveur magazine and reportedly makes this dessert often at her home in Malibu, where it's a favorite of her husband, Rande Gerber.