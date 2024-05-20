Gene Kelly's Favorite Recipe Was A Complicated Twist On A Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hollywood's Golden Era was filled with famous foodies. From Frank Sinatra's specific order of Jack Daniel's on the rocks to Alfred Hitchcock's legendary steak dinners, the scene was made by folks with an appreciation for the finer things in life — things that might not always have been especially fancy but were done well. As for legendary actor-slash-dancer Gene Kelly, he loved coq au vin and had his own take on the classic recipe.

Coq au vin is a classic French dish, an elevated stew packed as much with wine-braised chicken as inherent glamor and old-style sophisticated intrigue. It emerged as a popular dish during the early 1900s (Gene Kelly was born in 1912). In Kelly's recipe, via Dinah Shore's 1966 publication, "The Celebrity Cookbook," he wrote, "The extra steps that make this version so good include browning the chicken and vegetables, adding brandy (flamed as it is put into the stew) and, most crucial of all, removing the finished chicken and vegetables from the sauce to about half its former quantity by a quick boil." He goes on to explain, "This last intensifies the flavor of the sauce immeasurably. 'Beurre manié' is added to make the sauce a little richer still — and thicken it slightly."