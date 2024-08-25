The 2-Step Trick To Keeping Homemade Burritos Moist In The Freezer

When you're hungry, chowing down on a burrito always sounds like a good idea. But when you have to cook all the different fillings and follow a delicate process for folding the tortillas by hand, you don't always want to take the time to make one from scratch (particularly when you're already ravenous). The solution? Frozen burritos. Sure, you can purchase bags and boxes from the grocery store (and we've ranked some popular brands to help you do so), but, as you know, homemade is almost always better — as long as yours don't dry out in the freezer.

The trick to keeping your food moist is primarily in how you wrap it. You'll want to follow a two-step method here to prevent freezer burn, which can seriously impact the texture of your meal when it's heated up. Before you seal your burritos in airtight zip-top bags, wrap them in foil so that they're not directly exposed to any open air. However, doing this alone can cause some sticking problems when it's time to eat. To prevent these kinds of issues, smear the inside of your foil wrapper just a little with oil (our preference is avocado oil), so your meal will gently slide off when you go to reheat.