The Tastiest Way To Add Caffeine To Your Morning Smoothie Without Coffee
When it comes to refreshing smoothie recipes, there are about a million and one to choose from. From protein-heavy to fiber-forward, even the pickiest eater is bound to find a smoothie that they like to give them the energy needed to stay active throughout the day. But for those who can't get through the day without a boost of caffeine, never fear: There are plenty of caffeinated smoothie recipes out there, like this coffee smoothie recipe that's guaranteed to help get your day started.
If that's too strong for you, though, try adding cocoa powder to your next smoothie. With a little over 12 mg of caffeine per tablespoon, cocoa powder can be a happy medium for those who need a caffeine fix, but don't want to go overboard.
Cocoa powder is typically used for adding a rich chocolate flavor and color in desserts like brownies and cakes. There are various types of cocoa powder, but one of the most commonly used varieties is unsweetened, which doesn't have any added sugar. This, however, means it has the most caffeine, because it comes directly from the cocoa bean, which is where the caffeine compounds are present. So next time you make a cup of hot chocolate with unsweetened cocoa powder, be mindful that it may do more than just warm you up.
Use cocoa powder to elevate your smoothies
If you know anything about chocolate, you know it pairs well with lots of different flavors and foods. This is because of the wide variety of flavor molecules that are present in cacao beans, which allows for such a wide range of pairings. This fact makes cocoa powder a pretty easy ingredient to add to your morning smoothie, too, since many typical smoothie ingredients — like banana, peanut butter, mixed berries, and even avocado — are classic pairing ingredients with plain old chocolate, and will therefore taste great when mixed with a tablespoon or two of cocoa powder.
For your next breakfast smoothie, try a healthy Black Forest smoothie, which features cocoa powder and cherries. This luxurious smoothie is reminiscent of the quintessential Black Forest cake and will give you just the boost you need. If you're more of a banana-and-chocolate person, try a tahini smoothie with cardamom and dates. It's already got cocoa nibs, which are also packed with caffeine, but feel free to substitute them with cocoa powder— or use both for an extra kick.