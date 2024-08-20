The Tastiest Way To Add Caffeine To Your Morning Smoothie Without Coffee

When it comes to refreshing smoothie recipes, there are about a million and one to choose from. From protein-heavy to fiber-forward, even the pickiest eater is bound to find a smoothie that they like to give them the energy needed to stay active throughout the day. But for those who can't get through the day without a boost of caffeine, never fear: There are plenty of caffeinated smoothie recipes out there, like this coffee smoothie recipe that's guaranteed to help get your day started.

If that's too strong for you, though, try adding cocoa powder to your next smoothie. With a little over 12 mg of caffeine per tablespoon, cocoa powder can be a happy medium for those who need a caffeine fix, but don't want to go overboard.

Cocoa powder is typically used for adding a rich chocolate flavor and color in desserts like brownies and cakes. There are various types of cocoa powder, but one of the most commonly used varieties is unsweetened, which doesn't have any added sugar. This, however, means it has the most caffeine, because it comes directly from the cocoa bean, which is where the caffeine compounds are present. So next time you make a cup of hot chocolate with unsweetened cocoa powder, be mindful that it may do more than just warm you up.