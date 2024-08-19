Give Steak And Eggs The Nacho Treatment For A Breakfast Twist

We've talked about transforming your go-to steak and eggs brekky into a knockout bagel sandwich. Now, it's time to translate that winning steak-and-eggs formula onto another, perhaps less expected vehicle at the breakfast table: nachos. If you haven't been loading up a plateful of tortilla chips with steak and eggs, the time to start is now.

To do it, simply line a baking sheet with aluminum foil (easier cleanup later on), then spread it with a layer of tortilla chips. "Hint of lime" tortilla chips would make an extra flavorful fit here. Then, top 'em with thinly sliced strips of pre-cooked steak and slam it all in the oven. If you're working with raw steak, it will need to be cooked separately before being added to the nachos. This is also the step when you could add any other desired nacho toppings like shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced pickled jalapeños, or black or refried beans. Roughly two minutes under the broiler should do the trick. While they bake, scramble or fry a few eggs in a pan on the stove. Once your tortilla chips are finished baking to an aromatic golden brown, simply top them with the eggs, some sour cream, and a drizzle of classic steak and eggs chimichurri, and they're ready to serve.

As with any nachos, you'll want to enjoy these bad boys oven-hot. Making them ahead of time will yield soggy tortilla chips.