Give Steak And Eggs The Nacho Treatment For A Breakfast Twist
We've talked about transforming your go-to steak and eggs brekky into a knockout bagel sandwich. Now, it's time to translate that winning steak-and-eggs formula onto another, perhaps less expected vehicle at the breakfast table: nachos. If you haven't been loading up a plateful of tortilla chips with steak and eggs, the time to start is now.
To do it, simply line a baking sheet with aluminum foil (easier cleanup later on), then spread it with a layer of tortilla chips. "Hint of lime" tortilla chips would make an extra flavorful fit here. Then, top 'em with thinly sliced strips of pre-cooked steak and slam it all in the oven. If you're working with raw steak, it will need to be cooked separately before being added to the nachos. This is also the step when you could add any other desired nacho toppings like shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced pickled jalapeños, or black or refried beans. Roughly two minutes under the broiler should do the trick. While they bake, scramble or fry a few eggs in a pan on the stove. Once your tortilla chips are finished baking to an aromatic golden brown, simply top them with the eggs, some sour cream, and a drizzle of classic steak and eggs chimichurri, and they're ready to serve.
As with any nachos, you'll want to enjoy these bad boys oven-hot. Making them ahead of time will yield soggy tortilla chips.
Steak and egg nachos are a satisfying savory snack any time of day
This tip is a great way to use up leftover steak from dinner the night before (hello, zero-waste cooking). Top sirloin is our favorite cut for flavorful steak 'n eggs. You can reheat the steak strips in the oven as we mentioned, or leave them fridge-chilled for a toothier chew and even faster prep. These brekky-inspired nachos also totally work as a quick, economical dinner on busy weeknights, or as a fun, satisfying, protein-packed snack for movie nights. Since the steak is sliced into small pieces for this dish, you can opt for budget-friendly cuts with excess fat marbling to trim away; there's no need to look for large intact steaks.
On particularly hungry mornings or for a leisurely weekend brunch, you could take a cue from another breakfast classic and make shakshuka-inspired steak and egg nachos by adding canned fire-roasted tomatoes, sauteed yellow onions, and torn fresh parsley. If you like your breakfast nachos cheesy, shredded white cheddar, Mexican blend, or salty cotija would all provide complementary tasting notes here. To complete the meal, pair your fully loaded steak and egg nachos with a pitcher of Bloody Mary or Michelada; the brightness of the acidity in these tomato-forward beverages will offer a refreshing counterbalance to the potential heaviness of the nachos.