Does Dunkin Donuts' Coffee Syrup Actually Contain Caffeine?

If you're a cold coffee lover like us, you order an iced coffee even when it's ice-cold outside. We've even ranked every iced coffee at Dunkin' Donuts. On extra-hot days, however, we might up the iciness a notch and opt for a frozen coffee. The Dunkin' frozen coffee is essentially an adult, coffee-flavored Slurpee, and you might be surprised to find that brewed coffee is not one of its ingredients. As per the Dunkin' Donuts menu, the frozen coffee consists of water, milk, liquid cane sugar, and coffee swirl syrup.

Dunkin's coffee swirl syrup has its own long list of ingredients, including water, sugar, xanthan gum, a handful of preservatives, and, yes, coffee. Essentially, the syrup is a sugary coffee concentrate that does contain a pretty significant amount of caffeine. A small frozen coffee contains 196 mg of caffeine, and a 32-ounce large holds a whopping 393 mg. Comparatively, Dunkin's iced coffee contains nearly the same amount of caffeine. So, although the frozen coffee is made with coffee syrup instead of actual coffee, it's still very much caffeinated.

Besides the coffee syrup, which adds both flavor and caffeine, there are also flavor shots and swirls that can add some extra sweetness and taste.