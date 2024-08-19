How To Turn Aluminum Foil Into A Large Serving Tray In A Pinch
You've just put the finishing touches on a large gochujang Texas sheet cake that you're planning to bring to an afternoon party in the park, but you haven't quite thought through how you will transport this culinary creation. Instead of frantically rifling through your kitchen cupboards trying to piece together a carrying solution, pull out a roll of aluminum foil and create a serving tray from scratch. With a few strategic folds and a sturdy platform provided by a cutting board — or a customizable piece of sturdy cardboard cut out from a box — you can place those traybake brookies onto a makeshift tray, and confidently present your dessert to hungry crowds.
Simply fold aluminum foil over the top of your cut cardboard or an appropriately sized cutting board to hold your food items. The foil will protect not only your homemade delights but also the board's surface. Once the food is placed, you can wrap another long sheet of foil that extends from under the tray to snugly cover the food, which will protect your edible offerings from the elements. This is definitely one of the more clever aluminum foil hacks you can use around the kitchen.
Convenient carrying in a flash
You can utilize this approach to assemble watermelon pizza or long rolls of sushi directly onto an aluminum foil surface in a way that reduces internal movement and the likelihood of dropping ingredients. Should your prepared dish require warming up, the foil can be gently removed from the cutting board or cardboard with the food kept inside, and this foil packet can be placed into an oven. Not only can the foil be reused to store leftovers and bring them back home, but extra scraps of aluminum foil can be used to clean grill grates at a barbecue site.
Once your foil tray is completed, be sure to carry it carefully. While this method isn't ideal for saucy, juicier dishes like classic lasagna Bolognese, it will work for firmer main courses, pizza creations, and portions of cookies or other pastries that can be more easily transported to party venues on a homemade foil tray. Alternatively, bring the roll of aluminum foil with you, and use it after arriving to create a similar tray for placing your food items, which guests can grab as they please.