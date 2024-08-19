How To Turn Aluminum Foil Into A Large Serving Tray In A Pinch

You've just put the finishing touches on a large gochujang Texas sheet cake that you're planning to bring to an afternoon party in the park, but you haven't quite thought through how you will transport this culinary creation. Instead of frantically rifling through your kitchen cupboards trying to piece together a carrying solution, pull out a roll of aluminum foil and create a serving tray from scratch. With a few strategic folds and a sturdy platform provided by a cutting board — or a customizable piece of sturdy cardboard cut out from a box — you can place those traybake brookies onto a makeshift tray, and confidently present your dessert to hungry crowds.

Simply fold aluminum foil over the top of your cut cardboard or an appropriately sized cutting board to hold your food items. The foil will protect not only your homemade delights but also the board's surface. Once the food is placed, you can wrap another long sheet of foil that extends from under the tray to snugly cover the food, which will protect your edible offerings from the elements. This is definitely one of the more clever aluminum foil hacks you can use around the kitchen.