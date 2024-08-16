The Salty Ingredient You Need To Take Your Pesto To The Next Level
Pesto is a recipe that's open to a wide range of adaptations; You can swap basil with cilantro, arugula, or even broccoli, pine nuts for pepitas, almonds, or walnuts, and parmesan for nutritional yeast. No matter which ingredient combo is used for pesto, you'll get an ultra-savory flavor profile that's nutty, aromatic, earthy, and herbal all at once. But if you're looking for a salty ingredient to complement pesto's many savory layers, you may want to consider anchovies.
Anchovy filets are cheap ingredients with long shelf lives that pack a powerful salty and umami-rich punch straight out of the can. We've covered the countless ways to elevate a can of anchovies, the most well-known of which is this classic Caesar salad recipe. While they might be a little intense to eat on their own, anchovies are the secret ingredient that'll add so much depth to pesto without overpowering any of its foundational ingredients. The saltiness in anchovies will bring out the savory notes while also adding an umami-rich finish.
Furthermore, they're an easy addition to pesto as you'll simply add a can of filets along with the rest of your pesto ingredients to a food processor and blend to combine. You can add them to this classic basil pesto recipe or a less conventional cilantro pesto recipe, with the same elevated results.
Using anchovy pesto in dishes
Anchovy pesto won't taste fishy, but instead instill that je ne sais quois element of depth. Plus, it'll add a bit more heft and creaminess to its consistency. You can use anchovy pesto in all of the same ways you'd use the regular version, but certain flavor pairings in classic dishes will mutually benefit from anchovies as a hidden ingredient. Since anchovies have a rich umami taste, you could pair them with other umami-rich toppings for pasta and pizza. For example, you could add shrimp to your pesto pasta, and the anchovies will enhance its oceanic flavors. Top a pesto pizza with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and goat cheese for a well-rounded sampling of umami notes.
Just as anchovy compound butter would be the ultimate umami upgrade for your next cut of steak, anchovy pesto would also make for a great steak accompaniment. You could spread it over grilled fish or add a dollop to your next egg salad. A squeeze of citrus is always a welcomed garnish for all fish dishes, and the same goes for anchovy pesto. Use lemon juice and zest in the anchovy pesto recipe to maximize the salt and umami in the anchovies. It wouldn't be overdoing it to finish a dish that's tossed in anchovy pesto with a squeeze of lemon juice, either.