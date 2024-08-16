The Salty Ingredient You Need To Take Your Pesto To The Next Level

Pesto is a recipe that's open to a wide range of adaptations; You can swap basil with cilantro, arugula, or even broccoli, pine nuts for pepitas, almonds, or walnuts, and parmesan for nutritional yeast. No matter which ingredient combo is used for pesto, you'll get an ultra-savory flavor profile that's nutty, aromatic, earthy, and herbal all at once. But if you're looking for a salty ingredient to complement pesto's many savory layers, you may want to consider anchovies.

Anchovy filets are cheap ingredients with long shelf lives that pack a powerful salty and umami-rich punch straight out of the can. We've covered the countless ways to elevate a can of anchovies, the most well-known of which is this classic Caesar salad recipe. While they might be a little intense to eat on their own, anchovies are the secret ingredient that'll add so much depth to pesto without overpowering any of its foundational ingredients. The saltiness in anchovies will bring out the savory notes while also adding an umami-rich finish.

Furthermore, they're an easy addition to pesto as you'll simply add a can of filets along with the rest of your pesto ingredients to a food processor and blend to combine. You can add them to this classic basil pesto recipe or a less conventional cilantro pesto recipe, with the same elevated results.