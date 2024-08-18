The Sweet Ingredient Dolly Parton Uses To Jazz Up Coleslaw

Singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist and ... coleslaw connoisseur? Dolly Parton is a woman of many talents, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's also a whiz in the kitchen. Illustrating her culinary prowess in "Dollywood Presents: Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking," Parton shares a recipe for creamy coleslaw. Yet, despite that the southern specialty starts off like many others, Dolly's signature recipe features an especially sweet surprise that sends coleslaw soaring to tasty new heights. Following in her footsteps, add a splash of sweet pickle juice to elevate your own coleslaw recipe.

Pickle juice isn't the most glamorous of ingredients — it's a cheap and accessible "leftover" — but it does prove to be quite the culinary powerhouse. In terms of flavor, sweet pickle juice has a sugary taste that's not quite as sour as bread and butter pickle brine. That said, it still has a very tangy twist. Plus, it packs a gustatory punch with its range of herby, citrusy, salty, and warm pickling spices. A drizzle of the juice can impart layers of depth to coleslaw, providing a particularly vibrant lift to recipes lacking that special something.

Beyond amping up a basic and bland coleslaw, sweet pickle brine can also effortlessly round out a recipe's profile. The sourness of the juice offsets the decadence of a creamy dressing like that of Parton's, whereas its intense sweetness can balance the vegetal flavors of the slaw. What more could you ask for?