The Sweet Ingredient Dolly Parton Uses To Jazz Up Coleslaw
Singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist and ... coleslaw connoisseur? Dolly Parton is a woman of many talents, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's also a whiz in the kitchen. Illustrating her culinary prowess in "Dollywood Presents: Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking," Parton shares a recipe for creamy coleslaw. Yet, despite that the southern specialty starts off like many others, Dolly's signature recipe features an especially sweet surprise that sends coleslaw soaring to tasty new heights. Following in her footsteps, add a splash of sweet pickle juice to elevate your own coleslaw recipe.
Pickle juice isn't the most glamorous of ingredients — it's a cheap and accessible "leftover" — but it does prove to be quite the culinary powerhouse. In terms of flavor, sweet pickle juice has a sugary taste that's not quite as sour as bread and butter pickle brine. That said, it still has a very tangy twist. Plus, it packs a gustatory punch with its range of herby, citrusy, salty, and warm pickling spices. A drizzle of the juice can impart layers of depth to coleslaw, providing a particularly vibrant lift to recipes lacking that special something.
Beyond amping up a basic and bland coleslaw, sweet pickle brine can also effortlessly round out a recipe's profile. The sourness of the juice offsets the decadence of a creamy dressing like that of Parton's, whereas its intense sweetness can balance the vegetal flavors of the slaw. What more could you ask for?
How to introduce sweet pickle juice in coleslaw
Before drizzling sweet pickle brine into any coleslaw, be mindful that some recipes are better suited than others. For instance, the juice makes a great addition to standard cabbage slaws alongside those made with neutral-tasting jicama, earthy kale, or honeyed carrots. Similarly, the brine can contribute nuances of flavor to simply seasoned slaws as it won't compete with (or overshadow!) additional recipe revampers like fresh herbs or sprinkles of spice.
Naturally, sweet pickle brine also shines in more complex recipes such as Parton's creamy concoction of cabbage, carrots, onions, bell peppers, and dill pickles. In fact, the sweet and sour brine can even be complementary in slaws laden with fruit, much like those with rich dressings like honey mustard or lemon poppy seed. Conversely, a smoky grilled slaw tossed in vinaigrette can benefit from the extra tang of the sugary juice just like a zesty, pickle-based coleslaw. Even decadent recipes decorated with sharp blue cheese find harmony with a bit of saccharine brine.
As for how to introduce sweet pickle juice, we recommend whisking it directly into the dressing. Once it's well integrated, the slaw can be coated in the brine-spiked dressing. Generally, a tablespoon is enough to boost flavor. But, you can modify the amount based on preference. Regardless of how much you use or which recipe you add it to, sweet pickle juice is guaranteed to transform coleslaw, tenfold — you can thank Dolly Parton for that hack!