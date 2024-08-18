Give Guacamole The BLT Treatment For A Delicious Twist On The Dip

Guacamole reigns supreme as one of the best dips out there. Not only is it an excellent pairing for tortilla chips, but it can also be a flavorful spread on burrito bowls, Tex-Mex casseroles, and more. However, the popularity that guacamole has begs the question: Doesn't it ever get old?

If you fall into the camp of wanting to spice up your guac routine and make it a little less mundane, take some inspiration from one of the best classic American sandwiches: the BLT. Each element of this sandwich is so simplistic and made complete with crispy bacon, tomato, and lettuce. Considering that your classic crave-worthy guacamole may already contain tomato, it isn't far-fetched to see how adding a few handfuls of chopped lettuce and crispy bacon could take this dip to the next level.

Start by cooking up your bacon slices and draining off the fat well; this will prevent a greasy guac. Then, finely chop up your romaine lettuce leaves with your other classic guac ingredients, including jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro, and add it to your mortar and pestle with your avocados and a bit of lime juice. With just a few crushes and stirs, your dip will be ready to serve.