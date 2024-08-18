One Of The Best Ways To Preserve Mushrooms Before They Go Bad Is To Pickle Them

Most mushrooms are suitable for pickling, with each variety bringing its own unique texture and flavor to the party. Make sure your mushrooms are clean. You can either brush to remove the dirt or wash and dry them well. Whether you cut up your mushrooms comes down to personal preference, but consider how you will eat them and the size of your jar.

As well as the mushrooms, you'll also need brine. This is usually equal parts water and vinegar, simmered with sugar and salt to taste. You can adjust the ratios somewhat, but you will need enough acidity to keep the mushrooms from going bad. For the same reason, it's best to choose vinegar with at least 5% acid like apple cider vinegar. Any lower and it won't be strong enough but go much higher and you could be exposing your food to unsafe solvents.

Once you've added the brine to your jar of mushrooms, you can add in any extra flavors with herbs and spices. Whole black peppercorns or hardy herbs like dried rosemary, thyme, or bay leaves stand up well to the pickling process and add depth without being overwhelming. For more punch, try adding whole, peeled cloves of garlic or dried chilis.

When the liquid has cooled, place the pickles in the fridge for at least 48 hours to fully develop flavor. If you don't eat them all immediately, they should last for up to a month in the fridge, but if at any point they show signs of mold or develop a bad smell, it's time for them to go.