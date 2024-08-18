One Of The Best Ways To Preserve Mushrooms Before They Go Bad Is To Pickle Them
We all have the best intentions when it comes to buying fresh produce. Those mushrooms from the farmers' market might have been destined for great things, but a few days later they're still untouched and looking less appealing. Before you guiltily slide them into the trash, consider pickling your mushrooms. You'll essentially be extending their fridge life and creating a delicious condiment.
The bold umami flavor of mushrooms makes them an ideal addition to both hot and cold dishes. The meatiness of pickled shitake mushrooms is perfect for topping burgers or steak, and any type of pickled mushroom will add a burst of flavor to this brown rice salad. To make the pickles the star of the show, try pickled mushrooms on toast, or have them on their own as they do in Russia. Pickled mushrooms are a popular option for zakuski, mini appetizers designed to be eaten between shots of vodka.
What we're looking at here is a quick pickle, rather than fermentation or canning, so you won't need any special equipment or technique. Quick pickles aren't shelf-stable, but the process will add longevity and a lot of flavor.
Top tips for pickling mushrooms
Most mushrooms are suitable for pickling, with each variety bringing its own unique texture and flavor to the party. Make sure your mushrooms are clean. You can either brush to remove the dirt or wash and dry them well. Whether you cut up your mushrooms comes down to personal preference, but consider how you will eat them and the size of your jar.
As well as the mushrooms, you'll also need brine. This is usually equal parts water and vinegar, simmered with sugar and salt to taste. You can adjust the ratios somewhat, but you will need enough acidity to keep the mushrooms from going bad. For the same reason, it's best to choose vinegar with at least 5% acid like apple cider vinegar. Any lower and it won't be strong enough but go much higher and you could be exposing your food to unsafe solvents.
Once you've added the brine to your jar of mushrooms, you can add in any extra flavors with herbs and spices. Whole black peppercorns or hardy herbs like dried rosemary, thyme, or bay leaves stand up well to the pickling process and add depth without being overwhelming. For more punch, try adding whole, peeled cloves of garlic or dried chilis.
When the liquid has cooled, place the pickles in the fridge for at least 48 hours to fully develop flavor. If you don't eat them all immediately, they should last for up to a month in the fridge, but if at any point they show signs of mold or develop a bad smell, it's time for them to go.