The Tip For Getting The Most Flavor Out Of Shiitake Mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms are kitchen workhorses that don't get to shine too often. They provide incredible depth of flavor, a meaty texture, and a sweet earthiness that heightens almost any savory dish. While mushrooms are rightfully prized for their versatility, they deserve time in the spotlight. One way to make them stand out is by adding pickled shiitake mushrooms to your meals.

You can use fresh or dry mushrooms for quick pickling, but you'll have to rehydrate the latter in hot water, straining out any sandy residue that rests at the bottom of the liquid. Trim the tough ends of the stems and cut the mushrooms into quarters. Then, simply roast or simmer the mushrooms until cooked through.

Separately, simmer salt, sugar, vinegar, and water until the solids dissolve. Pour the hot liquid over the mushrooms along with whatever herbs and spices you desire (garlic, thyme, bay leaves, and peppercorns are some great options). Let the contents cool and keep them in the fridge for at least a few hours before consuming, or leave them overnight for better results. They will last about a month in the fridge, but you'll finish them off long before then because they are a great addition to countless dishes.

These general pickling guidelines are easily adaptable to all kinds of variations. Use a variety of vinegars for different flavor profiles and sub soy sauce or fish sauce for the salt. Add other seasonings and aromatics, or use a different type of mushroom entirely.