Give Marshmallows A Nostalgic Twist With Shredded Coconut

Forgotten childhood whimsy seems to come alive again anytime we have the chance to eat good marshmallows. From cozy fireside s'mores and hot chocolate during winter to satisfying our munches whenever the mood's right, marshmallows are an ingrained part of many cherished memories. When they're homemade, however, the nostalgia is even more prominent — especially if you throw in shredded coconut as well.

Loosely reminiscent of another familiar sweet treat — Hostess SnoBalls — this simple twist leaves out the cream-filled chocolate cakes and only focuses on tying marshmallows and coconut together instead. Marshmallows work exceptionally well with the tropical essence of shredded coconut. Both delights share a similarly sweet tone, but the nuances are different. Whereas marshmallows offer a vanilla profile, the coconut is nutty and milky — and when toasted, there's also a hint of warmth cutting through all that richness. Melding into one another, they create a sweet harmony that's both vibrant and soothing.

The magic goes beyond the flavors. With a crispy, slightly chewy layer of shredded coconut coating the pillowy-soft marshmallows, you'll also get a satisfying textural contrast. Dancing on your tongue alongside the delightful sweetness, this delivers massive joy in every bite of these coconut-covered marshmallows.