Ditch The Marshmallows And Roast Rice Krispies Treats At Your Next Campfire

Roasting marshmallows over the fire and assembling chocolate-laden s'mores might just be the best thing about camping. However, this does involve remembering to pack graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate along with all the other paraphernalia required for cooking over an open flame.

Luckily, you can ditch packing the marshmallows next time you're pitching a tent in the great outdoors, and just roast store-bought Rice Krispies Treats instead. This awesome move eliminates all the messy work of squishing a marshmallow between a pair of crackers, but offers all the same gooey goodness.

Rice Krispies Treats are a basic mix of puffed rice, marshmallow, and sugar syrup, which is why they're perfect for roasting over a campfire. To get started, simply unwrap your store-bought bars and spear them onto a metal skewer (or a twig sourced from the forest floor), just as you would with a marshmallow. Hold the snack bar over the coals from a safe distance, and turn it regularly. Keeping the Rice Krispies Treats moving will ensure that they don't burn, and will give the marshmallow content plenty of time to gently melt and develop a golden, tender surface that's soft and gooey. This technique is particularly useful at nighttime, when cold temperatures cause the texture of Rice Krispies Treats to toughen up. The heat from the campfire softens them so that they're easier to chew and enjoy in the moonlight.