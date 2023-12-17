Have More Fun With Marshmallow Treats By Swapping Rice Krispies For Other Cereals

Chewy, gooey, and crispy in every bite, marshmallow treats made with classic Rice Krispies are a vanilla-scented dream. Easy to assemble with just a little melting and stirring, and no baking required, these deliciously sweet bars are a childhood classic that many of us remember fondly. Isn't it about time to rekindle your childhood by whipping up another batch? This time we recommend you add a fun twist by swapping the Rice Krispies for other varieties of cereal.

Virtually any cereal will work, from chocolatey Cocoa Puffs and sugary Frosted Flakes to warming Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Indeed the flexibility of the forgiving recipe means you can grab any half-eaten box of cereal from the pantry, dump it into the buttery, marshmallowy base, and let your culinary imagination run wild with mix-ins and toppings. It's super fun to create a customized treat with colorful Fruity Pebbles and Apple Jacks or make a neutral batch with wholegrain Cheerios or Chex. As long as your cereal has some structural body, it will pair perfectly with the soft and sticky consistency of the melted marshmallows and the richness of the butter. Plus, nothing is stopping you from combining a couple of different cereals to make personalized bars that feature your all-time top flavors. You could even make separate batches but put them alongside each other in the same dish while they set to create an assortment of different bars to enjoy from one convenient pan.