The Job Jacques Pépin Would Have Done If He Wasn't A Chef

Jacques Pépin is one of the most iconic chefs alive today — but his path to success wasn't easy. Pépin was born in 1935 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. He grew up in his mother's restaurant, then left home at 13 for a formal apprenticeship at Grand Hôtel de l'Europe. Afterward, he headed to Paris to continue his culinary career, which included cooking for Charles de Gaulle. But did the young Pépin ever consider an alternate route?

Apparently yes, but his options were limited. In interviews, Pépin explains that growing up, he assumed that he'd follow in his parent's footsteps. "On one side, my father, a cabinet maker, on the other side, my mother, it was one or the other," Pépin told Chef's Roll. "I never even thought that I could be a doctor or an architect. That was my life at that point."

Pépin did break with family tradition to an extent when he became a chef: While many of the women in his family worked in restaurants, he was the first man to pursue work as a chef. Still, he feels that he would've enjoyed his father's profession. "I could have been a cabinet maker," he told KQED. "I love to work with my hands, I love to build walls, granite too."

In retrospect, Pépin added that he might've enjoyed the medical route as well. "Maybe I could even be a surgeon," he said. "I'm pretty good with a knife — and I think I would've liked that."