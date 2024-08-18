The Dijon Mustard Swap That'll Add Even More Spice To Your Dish
Spice enthusiasts are insatiable. Speaking from experience, I can attest to the fact that even the most beloved sources of spice sometimes don't pack quite the punch a spice-lover craves. Such is the case with the delicious, revered condiment, Dijon mustard. As sublime as the mustard is, horseradish is the swap that will seamlessly add even more spice to a given dish.
Hailing from the French town of Dijon located in Burgundy, the mustard is bold and tangy, and factors into dishes like deviled eggs, salads, potatoes, and chicken recipes. It is also a popular component of charcuterie boards as a dipping sauce for cheese and crackers. Many of the dishes that call for Dijon could use what horseradish brings to the table; it's earthy, spicy, peppery, and savory. The root vegetable is most commonly found grated or shredded in a jar with some kind of vinegar solution. Many swaps can be made for mustard, but horseradish is one of the most powerful. With that in mind, it's important that you do not make a 1:1 swap of the two ingredients. As it's spicier and more pungent, you'll want to add only half the amount of horseradish in a given dish.
Dishes to swap Dijon for horseradish
Once you've heeded the obligatory spice warnings, you can select your Dijon dish to let the swapping commence. Deviled eggs are a famous Dijon dependent — take on this deviled egg recipe and swap the teaspoon of Dijon for a half teaspoon of horseradish. This recipe suggests using Dijon on a New England lobster roll; make it your own by adding some horseradish to the mayo dressing instead.
Sandwiches are another obvious source of inspiration when it comes to how you can put horseradish to work. Roast beef and Dijon are a beautiful match, but for a sauce that's not merely piquant but has a true kick, try spreading some horseradish mayo on your bread or halved croissant. Salmon is another dish often paired with both horseradish and Dijon, making the swap for glazes and side sauces a natural transition. Or, if you prefer to play nice and not take sides, try making this horseradish mustard sauce that bridges both items.