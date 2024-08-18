The Dijon Mustard Swap That'll Add Even More Spice To Your Dish

Spice enthusiasts are insatiable. Speaking from experience, I can attest to the fact that even the most beloved sources of spice sometimes don't pack quite the punch a spice-lover craves. Such is the case with the delicious, revered condiment, Dijon mustard. As sublime as the mustard is, horseradish is the swap that will seamlessly add even more spice to a given dish.

Hailing from the French town of Dijon located in Burgundy, the mustard is bold and tangy, and factors into dishes like deviled eggs, salads, potatoes, and chicken recipes. It is also a popular component of charcuterie boards as a dipping sauce for cheese and crackers. Many of the dishes that call for Dijon could use what horseradish brings to the table; it's earthy, spicy, peppery, and savory. The root vegetable is most commonly found grated or shredded in a jar with some kind of vinegar solution. Many swaps can be made for mustard, but horseradish is one of the most powerful. With that in mind, it's important that you do not make a 1:1 swap of the two ingredients. As it's spicier and more pungent, you'll want to add only half the amount of horseradish in a given dish.