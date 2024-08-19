The 2 Simple Ingredients To Effortlessly Upgrade Canned Salmon

Canned salmon is a pantry hero anytime of year, but late summer — when the heat is so oppressive that simply the thought of switching on an oven makes you sweat — is when this ingredient can really shine. Consumers who grew up eating one-too-many tuna sandwiches for grade school lunch may consider the product a glorified version of that packaged mackerel. However, canned salmon is not only a delightful snack right out of the tin, the flaky flesh can be turned into an elevated dish that belies the effort needed to do so. Chances are good you already have the two necessary kitchen staples on hand: olive oil and an onion.

First things first: Always drain the liquid from the can before you begin mixing the salmon together with other ingredients — this prevents any dilution of those rich, buttery salmon flavors, particularly if the fish was packed in oil rather than water or its own juices. No need to worry about the fish being raw; the packaging process uses high temperatures that not only cook the salmon but also destroy bacteria.

Gently flake the flesh into a bowl and then dose it lightly with olive oil before adding diced onion. The allium provides a satisfying crunchy contrast to the tender salmon, while the oil helps temper the former's sharpness. Ultimately, it's a quick meal that's rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which your doctor has probably told you to consume more of thanks to their cognitive- and cardiovascular-boosting benefits.