The 2 Simple Ingredients To Effortlessly Upgrade Canned Salmon
Canned salmon is a pantry hero anytime of year, but late summer — when the heat is so oppressive that simply the thought of switching on an oven makes you sweat — is when this ingredient can really shine. Consumers who grew up eating one-too-many tuna sandwiches for grade school lunch may consider the product a glorified version of that packaged mackerel. However, canned salmon is not only a delightful snack right out of the tin, the flaky flesh can be turned into an elevated dish that belies the effort needed to do so. Chances are good you already have the two necessary kitchen staples on hand: olive oil and an onion.
First things first: Always drain the liquid from the can before you begin mixing the salmon together with other ingredients — this prevents any dilution of those rich, buttery salmon flavors, particularly if the fish was packed in oil rather than water or its own juices. No need to worry about the fish being raw; the packaging process uses high temperatures that not only cook the salmon but also destroy bacteria.
Gently flake the flesh into a bowl and then dose it lightly with olive oil before adding diced onion. The allium provides a satisfying crunchy contrast to the tender salmon, while the oil helps temper the former's sharpness. Ultimately, it's a quick meal that's rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which your doctor has probably told you to consume more of thanks to their cognitive- and cardiovascular-boosting benefits.
Ways to make canned salmon the star of a heartier dinner
For those who find onions too aggressive, a shallot's milder properties make it a perfect substitute. Want to amp up the aromatics? A finely chopped clove of garlic can also be swapped in for the onion. It's easy for home cooks to get even more creative with canned salmon, which lends itself to a variety of dishes, including burgers, savory cakes, and party-ready dips. Pan-fried croquettes bound with beaten eggs, panko breadcrumbs, and whatever random assemblage of vegetables lingering in the crisper offer a light, crispy bite. Combine those with tartar sauce, and you'll be transported to a breezy, coastal seafood shack even if you're landlocked thousands of miles away from the nearest ocean.
A heartier alternative makes a salmon-breadcrumb patty the star of a burger. Fish may not initially strike you as an ingredient that lends itself well to a variety of toppings like beef does, but rest assured that Old Bay and mayo aren't your only options (though we wouldn't blame you if that's the go-to). Everything from arugula to Italian parsley to basil pesto would complement the salmon — never skip a squeeze of fresh lemon though. And as we transition to fall — when comforting foods like stew, chili, and pasta begin to enter the rotation — keep in mind that canned salmon is easily incorporated into everything from a classic casserole to a chowder that should always be accompanied by a piece of crusty bread.