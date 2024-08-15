Upgrade Your Next Cheese Ball With One Powdered Soup Mix

Cheese balls are easy, ultra-rich, crowd-pleasing appetizers that give you a lot more creative license than a cheese plate alone. Spice blends, nuts, aromatics, and bacon bits are common ingredients that bring texture to a cheese ball's crust and complementary flavors to its creamy, cheesy interior, but adding powdered onion soup is a novel upgrade you need to try.

Onion soup mix packs a punchy mix of both spices and aromatics, making it a veritable one-stop-shop of seasoning ingredients. This soup mix is already a popular addition to other dishes like sour cream or mayo-based dips, so it's an easy transition to a cheese ball. It works by bringing a tangy, oniony flavor that will help cut through the richness of any cheese you choose for your balls. Many onion soup mixes contain soy sauce and beef flavors, as well as yeast extract which all contribute to umami-richness. And they often also feature sugar to imitate the caramelized taste of scratch-made onion soup. All of these flavors combined make for a unique and balanced upgrade to a cheese ball.

Cheese balls are dump-it recipes, and onion soup mix is another ingredient you can simply throw into the mixing bowl along with softened cream cheese or sour cream, shredded cheeses, and any other items you have in mind. Simply blend the soup mix, other ingredients, and cheeses together until well-combined before forming a ball and refrigerating to set.