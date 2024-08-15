Making couscous is the adult equivalent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Not too soft, not too hard; who knew the answer to quick and effective cooking would be in a coffee pot? Just add a ratio of one ¼ cup to the water tank and one cup of couscous to the carafe, allowing it to totally absorb for the fluffiest results. Without coffee grounds, the machine simply picks up no extra ingredients, jetting hot water into the pot and over the grains. The secret then lies in the seasoning. Butter, pepper, and salt are the magic trio. But perhaps you could take your couscous up a notch with fermented Moroccan butter or more flavorsome spices like turmeric, ginger, or cumin.

A crucial seasoning tip for couscous is to always salt the water while cooking to avoid uneven distribution later. Nobody likes a mouthful of sudden salinity overload. Add salt to the water tank or directly to the couscous itself in the carafe. People actually salt machine-made coffee to overcome that annoying stale taste, and saline is a great natural cleaning agent, so you won't damage your maker.