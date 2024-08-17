Pickles Pack A Briny Punch In Your Salsa Verde

The perfect sauce is an elusive creature. But as far as getting pretty darn close is concerned, salsa verde fits the bill. The spicy salsa of Mexican origin taps green chiles and tomatillos to get the job done, sometimes employing onion, salt, and even avocado. But although salsa verde is an exquisite invention, nothing is too sacred to be spared a little experimentation. Next time your salsa verde needs a punch-up, add pickles for a briny jolt.

Pickles and salsa verde may, at first glance, share nothing more than a distinct green hue. However, there are copious examples of how one important aspect of pickles, the brine, can enliven dull or store-bought salsas with its acidic nuance and tartness-cutting salt. Actual pickles will provide the sauce with not only a touch of brine (whether it be herbaceous and light or pungent and assertive), but will also bring more of the actual "cucumber" flavor for a bit of refreshing coolness, as well as a multifaceted texture. Try adding finely chopped dill pickles to a batch of salsa verde; the flavor may veer to an unexpected place, as dill and cilantro is a popular spice combination in Uzbekistan, but the result will be briny, crunchy, bright, and spicy. If you want to skip the jarred variety and make your own, look to this recipe for creamy salsa verde.