Give Salsa Verde A Garlicky Kick With Ramps

Salsa verde is the ultimate condiment to top everything from breakfast food to savory late-night bites. It's a concoction borne of the Mexican culinary tradition, one that traces all the way back to the Aztecs, and has its roots in two ingredients: tomatillos (or Mexican husk tomatoes) and green chile peppers. Other ingredients that can be added include onions, cilantro, and avocados, and the sauce complements everything from typical Mexican fare to salads and fruit.

But even the most revered of sauces can sometimes use a little extra something. The perfect something? A garlicky kick, courtesy of ramps. Sometimes called wild leeks, ramps are in the allium family and are closely related to chives, shallots, and garlic. Flavorful ramps are not usually the first allium or aromatic that comes to mind when meal prepping. The buzzy vegetable is typically foraged for, meaning it likely won't be as commonly available in your local grocery store as a clove of garlic or a big white onion. But if you need to add some real tang to your salsa verde, the perfect ingredient for taste and texture is the ramp.

There is a long history of the interplay across cultures between tomatoes, peppers, and alliums. Garlicky ingredients tend to deepen the flavor profile of tomatoes and other sweet, citrus-forward ingredients. Though distantly related, the same can be said for ramps' ability to deepen the tangy citrus of the tomatillos used in salsa verde. The slight spice of ramps is a complement to the mild heat of the green chiles used in the salsa as well, making them a sound choice to add some garlicky pep.