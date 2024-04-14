Take Store-Bought Salsa Up A Notch With A Splash Of Brine

Stocking up on salsa has its benefits, but the ready-to-enjoy dip isn't without fault. While homemade renditions can be customized exactly to your liking, the same can't be said for a store-bought jar. Despite the fact that there are all sorts of popular brands that promise to hit the right gustatory notes, many store-bought salsas leave something to be desired. Luckily, it doesn't take much to turn things around. A touch of brine is all it takes to give store-bought salsa a much-needed makeover.

Brines are solutions used to preserve (and also season) foods. They can either be salt-driven in the case of lacto-fermented carrot sticks or vinegar-driven in the case of pickled gherkins. Yet, aside from saltiness and/or tartness, brine can also boast sweetness, hints of aromatics, or traces of herbs and spices. Because brine teems with so much depth and flavor, it's capable of imparting complexity wherever it's added — even to lackluster, store-bought salsa.

Brine improves salsa tenfold by intensifying the recipe's other ingredients, and it does so in a relatively inexpensive and waste-free way. Along with contributing another layer of flavor, a splash of brine can restore balance in ready-made salsa. For instance, salty solutions can tame jars that are too tart, whereas acidic brines can perk up one-dimensional dips.