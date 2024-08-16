Start With Instant Coconut Cream Pudding For An Easy And Luxurious Dessert

Instant pudding may be cheap and easy to make but that doesn't mean it can't be luxurious as well. Take, for example, instant coconut cream pudding. It's the secret ingredient in Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's pineapple coconut poke cake recipe, which includes two packets of the instant mix. Coconut cream pudding is also a featured ingredient in Tasting Table's elevated coconut cream lush recipe, from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn.

McGlinn opts to use one 3.4-ounce box of instant coconut cream pudding for her lush, which is a layered, no-bake dessert that typically features a base of graham crackers, followed by a layer of whipped cream cheese and some sort of fruity-flavored cream or jam, and a whipped cream topping. In her recipe, McGlinn creates the fruity layer by mixing the instant coconut cream pudding with 2 cups of heavy whipping cream. Swapping out the regular milk (usually called for to make the instant mix) with heavy cream makes the pudding even creamier, adding a velvety smooth layer to the dish with notes of sweet nuttiness and a tropical tang.