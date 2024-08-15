The NYC Restaurant That Has Sentimental Memories For Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is an unrivaled culinary and social queen. While she has plenty of favorite restaurants across the U.S., her knowledge of food and dining goes above and beyond when it comes to New York City. And, sure, there's a three Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant that she thinks is a can't miss (despite its high price tag), but the Big Apple establishment that really has a special place in her heart is Elio's, as it holds many sentimental memories for the business maven, her family, and her closest friends.

Located in New York City's Upper East Side, Elio's has been open since 1981, boasting white tablecloths, coffered ceilings, classic bistro chairs, and stunning wooden paneling on the walls. Throughout the 35 years that she's been dining at Elio's, Stewart has celebrated many special moments at the restaurant, including her first post-divorce date in 1989, which was planned by her daughter Alexis. Stewart also celebrated New Year's Eve at Elio's in 2012 with a few close companions, including her nephew and her makeup artist.