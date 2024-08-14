Why You Should Add Matcha To Your Next Batch Of Whipped Cream

Matcha has faced a explosion in popularity in recent years. It seems like matcha everything has been cropping up, from matcha ice cream floats to savory matcha seasoning blends. But one matcha-inspired treat that you may have not thought of before, let alone explored cooking with, is matcha whipped cream. Matcha whipped cream is easy to make and allows you to integrate that grassy, herbaceous, green tea flavor with your favorite baked goods, beverages, and more.

You'll first want to sift the powder to remove any clumps before adding it to the whipping cream along with a scant amount of sugar and any extra flavorings, like vanilla extract. Once it reaches stiff peaks and can be scooped, it's good to go. Some recipes suggest sweetening the matcha with granulated sugar, which will curb its slightly bitter flavor. But the type of sweetener you select for this recipe will really depend on how committed you are to beating the sweetener into the cream. Granulated sugar isn't always the best option for whipped cream because if you neglect to properly whip it, you may be left with a gritty topping. Instead, try making honey whipped cream infused with matcha powder. The floral flavors in the honey will heighten the sweet notes of the tea and make for a heavenly combination. Plus, it mixes seamlessly into this light, fluffy topping.