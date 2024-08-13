Cottage Cheese Is The Protein-Packed Base Your Salads Need

Cottage cheese is a household staple with lots of uses. It can be combined with fruits or pastas, or it can be eaten on its own. It's also an enormous source of protein; a 1-cup serving contains about 26 grams of protein. For reference, the same amount of greek yogurt contains roughly 20 grams. Though it may sound strange, this milk-based side item can be the perfect base for a salad. The creaminess complements the airiness, similar to adding sour cream to a taco salad, though you'll get many more nutritional benefits from the cottage cheese.

If you want to try this twist on salad, simply smooth a layer of cottage cheese on the bottom of your serving dish (it makes for a pretty meal). A lot of us like to aggressively mix our salad before eating, so putting the cottage cheese on top is equally acceptable. As well, salad is extremely customizable. If you're making a salad with what you have available in the kitchen, you can absolutely add cottage cheese to that mix instead of following a recipe. Be aware though: You may want to add less cheese or dressing when adding cottage cheese to salad. If you like lots of cheese, you can add both, it'll just be extra dairy-heavy. Dressing can still be added for flavor, but the cottage cheese will add a bit of liquid to the salad, perhaps creating a bit of a soupy salad, so plan accordingly.