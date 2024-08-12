Cottage Cheese Is The Key For A Protein-Packed Vegetarian Meatloaf That Doesn't Fall Apart

Meatloaf is a classic dinnertime staple. For those who follow a vegetarian diet, it doesn't have to be out of the question. In fact, vegetarians can enjoy this classic dish without the inclusion of meat with some help from cottage cheese. This addition not only offers a velvety texture to the meal when paired with eggs and other ingredients but also a boost of protein, which is needed with the meat-free entree.

Whether you're whipping up a vegetarian meatloaf recipe with chickpeas or swapping your meat with mushrooms or lentils for a meat-free night in, adding a cup of cottage cheese brings 25 grams of protein to the dish. Simply add the cottage cheese to your mixture of eggs, oil, onions, salt, pepper, and other seasonings to lend a flavorful and smooth boost to your standard recipe that will also act as a binder to keep your loaf from falling apart.