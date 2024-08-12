Cottage Cheese Is The Key For A Protein-Packed Vegetarian Meatloaf That Doesn't Fall Apart
Meatloaf is a classic dinnertime staple. For those who follow a vegetarian diet, it doesn't have to be out of the question. In fact, vegetarians can enjoy this classic dish without the inclusion of meat with some help from cottage cheese. This addition not only offers a velvety texture to the meal when paired with eggs and other ingredients but also a boost of protein, which is needed with the meat-free entree.
Whether you're whipping up a vegetarian meatloaf recipe with chickpeas or swapping your meat with mushrooms or lentils for a meat-free night in, adding a cup of cottage cheese brings 25 grams of protein to the dish. Simply add the cottage cheese to your mixture of eggs, oil, onions, salt, pepper, and other seasonings to lend a flavorful and smooth boost to your standard recipe that will also act as a binder to keep your loaf from falling apart.
Other vegetarian meatloaf tips
Vegetarian meatloaf can be made with a number of different bases, including beans, lentils, quinoa, brown rice, tofu, and tempeh. When choosing how to amp up the flavor of your dish, the taste of your base should be taken into account. While cottage cheese offers a nice tang that would pair well with most meat substitutes (which tend to be quite bland), Swiss cheese would also work as it adds a meatier flavor. Some recipes even call for American or Monterey Jack cheese to impart a creamy binder.
Once you've selected your cheese of choice, continue on with your flavor pairings by adding a dash of Worcestershire sauce for spice or soy sauce for an umami upgrade. For added texture and nutrients, carrots and celery are great options. Just don't forget to top your finished dish with a ketchup and brown sugar glaze that will deliver the signature flavor you'd expect from the meatier option.