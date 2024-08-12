Add An Extra Crunch To Your Next Grilled Cheese With Fried Pickles
Delicious as a grilled cheese is at its most basic, there is always a way to elevate your sandwich. If you love a good crunch and all things pickled, you have to try adding fried pickles to your next grilled cheese. The combination of melty cheese and tart pickles makes for a surprisingly fresh sandwich — a good characteristic to find in a cheese-forward meal.
Luckily, fried pickles are easy to make. Start by slicing your pickles into thicker, round slices if you want a more sour taste, or thinner slices if you're going for less pickle and more crunch. You can also buy a jar of pre-cut pickles and save yourself some time. Coat the pickles in a mixture of egg, flour, salt, and your favorite spices, then deep-fry them in oil for no more than three minutes, flipping them halfway through. If you're not a fan of deep-frying and have your sights set on the crispiest fried pickles ever, roll them in breadcrumbs instead and throw them in the air fryer. You'll get fried pickles that are extra-crunchy but still soft and tangy on the inside.
Once the pickles are fried to your liking, add them to your sandwich before grilling and serve while hot. The ultimate grilled cheese recipe uses cheddar and gruyere for cheese, but you can also peek at the best cheeses for an epic grilled cheese sandwich and find your perfect match.
Serve your sandwich with a refreshing dip on the side
Serve the grilled cheese alongside your favorite soup or pair it with a delicious dip. You can even serve the fried pickles as a side to the grilled cheese if that's more your style. To continue with the refreshing note of this pairing we recommend a classic tzatziki sauce, which is another impossible to resist blend of dairy and cucumbers. Another option is to pair your sandwich with good old ranch, hot sauce, or salsa. To bring a healthy element to your grilled cheese, serve it with a party-pleasing taco dip full of fresh vegetables.
Don't be afraid to experiment further with your grilled cheese — there are so many additions that will elevate your sandwich. Add your meat of choice for an extra protein kick, such as BBQ chicken for a gooey texture or bacon for the bonus crunch. If you want to keep it vegetarian, fresh arugula and spinach are great balancing options. If you can't imagine a grilled cheese without some spiciness, jalapeños are a must. At the end of the day, your grilled cheese sandwich doesn't have to be boring. With some fried pickles and additional fillings, it can turn out to be quite the culinary adventure.