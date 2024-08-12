Tzatziki Is The Underrated Topping Your Chicken Sandwiches Need

Making your own tzatziki will give you the most options for customizing (and it couldn't be easier), but no one will judge you if you opt for a store-bought variety. From there, you can add an array of toppings to craft a chicken sandwich that satisfies any craving.

Perhaps the best use for tzatziki is on a spicy fried chicken sandwich. The acidity helps to cut through the fat, while the cooling combination of yogurt and cucumber will give your taste buds some relief if you overdo the heat.

For a pop of brightness, try adding lemon zest to your tzatziki along with the lemon juice. Throw in some extra herbs and you have the perfect addition to a shredded chicken salad sandwich, a fresh and light option for a summer picnic.

When it comes to adding tzatziki to your chicken sandwich, you don't need to be constrained by cuisine or tradition. By amping up the amount of garlic and adding chopped sundried tomatoes, you've created a twist on the dip that would pair well with an antipasti Italian chicken wrap.