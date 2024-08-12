Tzatziki Is The Underrated Topping Your Chicken Sandwiches Need
The not-so-humble chicken sandwich truly is a sandwich for all seasons. Whether you serve it hot or cold, the endless variations of styles and toppings have secured it as a fan favorite. And if you've never thought to add tzatziki to that list of add-ons, we're here to change your mind.
Tzatziki is a Mediterranean dip that brings together yogurt, cucumber, garlic, herbs, and lemon juice or vinegar. In Greek cuisine, it's often served as an appetizer with pita bread, and the classic gyros wouldn't be the same without it. It's the balance of creamy, tangy, herby elements that make tzatziki just as versatile as a sandwich, and pairing the two is a match made in heaven that provides endless opportunities for customized flavors. Swaps like using cilantro or basil in place of the traditional dill will create a different flavor profile, while adding some extras like toasted sesame seeds give the dip more dimension.
Upgrade any chicken sandwich with tzatziki
Making your own tzatziki will give you the most options for customizing (and it couldn't be easier), but no one will judge you if you opt for a store-bought variety. From there, you can add an array of toppings to craft a chicken sandwich that satisfies any craving.
Perhaps the best use for tzatziki is on a spicy fried chicken sandwich. The acidity helps to cut through the fat, while the cooling combination of yogurt and cucumber will give your taste buds some relief if you overdo the heat.
For a pop of brightness, try adding lemon zest to your tzatziki along with the lemon juice. Throw in some extra herbs and you have the perfect addition to a shredded chicken salad sandwich, a fresh and light option for a summer picnic.
When it comes to adding tzatziki to your chicken sandwich, you don't need to be constrained by cuisine or tradition. By amping up the amount of garlic and adding chopped sundried tomatoes, you've created a twist on the dip that would pair well with an antipasti Italian chicken wrap.