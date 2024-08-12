Crepes Are Your Secret For The Ultimate Ice Cream Enchiladas

This may spark some controversy, but someone has to say it: Ice cream cake is totally overrated. It's so heavy and dense, and you can't truly appreciate the interplay between all of the elements of the dessert because it has so much going on. If you're looking for a simpler alternative that still delivers on the promise of something that's sweet, yet also more complex than just a plain scoop of vanilla, turn to ice cream enchiladas instead. To make this tantalizing treat at home, you'll need to gather your basic ingredients: Ice cream, some sort of syrupy sauce, and the sweet alternative to tortillas.

Crepes make a great option for this dessert because they have a neutral, if not sweet leaning, flavor and are very easy to tuck in with your ice cream and syrup. Likewise it will make it considerably easier to assemble your enchiladas if your ice cream is frozen into small rectangles ahead of time, your crepes are chilled (so as not to melt the ice cream), and you have all of the materials you need to assemble your dessert ready to go. Once all of the ice cream rectangles are wrapped with crepes, you can pour on your syrup and add a sprinkle of the garnish on top before getting really creative.