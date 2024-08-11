The Exclusive, 18th-Century British Society That Was Dedicated To Beefsteaks
The Sublime Society of Beefsteaks is the whimsically titled dinner party that's been celebrating beef, liberty, and masculinity for almost 300 years. Formed in 1735, the original events amounted to a fairly casual cookout thrown by two prominent names in British theater; the actor and playwright John Rich and the theater painter George Lambert, though Rich is often the one credited for the Society's foundation.
It wasn't long before these steak dinners crystallized into the exclusive dining club it would eventually be known for. The Sublime Society of Beefsteaks' traditions have changed little over the centuries. Its male-only membership list is capped at a mere 24 members(a limitation that not even British royalty was able to sneak around) and its members adhere to a strict dress code which includes blue tailcoats and brass buttons emblazoned with the group's motto "Beef and Liberty." For the first several decades, the group consisted primarily of prominent artists — especially those involved in London's theater scene. They would meet every Saturday afternoon at the Covent Garden Theater which was managed by John Rich. According to one 1871 account (via Animal BioSciences), The meal involved specific rituals with lengthy singing and initiatory hazing for new recruits, unusual dining habits you likely won't find at modern restaurant memberships or dining clubs.
Covent Garden Theater would eventually burn down in 1808 which forced the group to migrate. Per the Beefsteak Club, the location changed several times over the next 50 years and membership began to dwindle until the group was disbanded entirely in 1867. The Sublime Society, however, would rise again.
A society of secrecy formed around a mutual love of beefsteak
The secrecy of the dining club makes it difficult to say for certain what the group is up to in the 21st century, but it appears to have split up into two different groups after its demise in 1867. Inspired by The Sublime Society, a new dining club formed in 1876 called The Beefsteak Club which loosened several of the original group's restrictions including the dress code and the limited, male-only membership. The Beefsteak Club claims 500 members today, though they do have a VIP section which seats just 24 to honor the original quota.
The confusing part is that The Sublime Society of Beefsteaks appears to still be active separate from The Beefsteak Club. Their website (written in a hilarious but excruciatingly obtuse cursive font) shares minor details of the group's history alongside a sort of Wall of Fame where notable members are displayed. Interestingly, that list includes Brigadier Anthony Hunter-Choat who wasn't born until 1936 which would suggest The Sublime Society of Beefsteaks was active after its apparent demise. The website also claims unswerving adherence to the 24-member limit which would distinguish it from The Beefsteak Club.
Though there are many exclusive restaurants around the world, there are few more secretive than this beef-loving brigade of poets and patriots. The dining club has grown more political over the years, garnering attention from kings and governors, but just who's involved and what kinds of steak they're eating remains a mystery.