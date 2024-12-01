Meal Prep-Friendly Herby Turkey Meatballs Recipe

We could all use a little extra help around lunch or dinnertime, but sometimes, that extra help has to be an earlier version of yourself — hence why meal-prepping was invented. There are countless foods and dishes out there that you could meal prep, and moreover, there are quite a few mistakes you can make while meal-prepping, like getting burnt out on the same old chicken and broccoli dish over and over again. Luckily, thanks to this herby turkey meatballs recipe from developer Kara Barrett, you can switch up your meal prep routine without veering too far from a tried-and-true formula.

There are a couple of reasons to love this meal-prep recipe, which boasts both turkey meatballs and cauliflower rice on the side. First, it's budget-friendly, which is always a perk. "These are affordable ingredients, and the total cost for a week's worth of lunches from this recipe is comparable to one restaurant lunch," Barrett tells us. She highlights the wholesome quality of the ingredients in this dish, noting the "sensible portion size and healthy ingredients." Though you could easily enjoy the turkey meatballs and rice alone, you might also be so inclined to dollop on some Greek yogurt, parsley, and black pepper for a little extra pizzazz before digging in.