Bulleit Frontier 12-Year-Old Rye Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

After introducing a 12-year-old rye whiskey that won the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal, Bulleit let the limited-edition spirit disappear from shelves, much to the dismay of its fans. In spring 2024, however, Bulleit reintroduced a 12-year American straight rye whiskey. The Bulleit Frontier Rye 12-year is a limited-availability extension of Bulleit Rye.

This 12-year-old uses the same mash bill as Bulleit 95 Rye: 95% rye and 5% malted barley. The difference comes in how long the products are aged for — four to seven years for the flagship and a minimum of 12 for the new expression. In fact, some of the whiskey included in the rye blend has been aged in new charred American white oak barrels for upwards of 17 years. The resulting blend is bottled at 92 proof (46% ABV), with plenty of that spiciness you expect from a rye, as well as some vanilla and anise notes. Bulleit Rye 12-year-old is available nation-wide (except in Maine) for $54.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Unfortunately, we were not able to get our hands on the 2019 edition of the 12-year rye whiskey. So, when it was re-released in April, we made sure to get a bottle. Our quick opinion? It's well worth the hype and, simply, we hope it's not another five years before we can get some more.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.