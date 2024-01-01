The Reason Rye Whiskey Is Best In A Classic Boulevardier

The Boulevardier — a cocktail invented by Erskine Gwynne, a magazine publisher who named the drink after his magazine geared toward expats living in Paris in the 1920s — originally consisted of bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth. However, over time, the recipe has shifted to sometimes replace the bourbon with another type of whiskey: rye.

The drink will be delicious either way, but there is a specific case to be made for opting for rye whiskey. Rye whiskey is going to have a higher percentage of, well, rye — by definition, rye whiskey must be made of at least 51% rye grain (when it's made in America) — which will bring in a depth of flavor to the cocktail, thanks to rye's flavor notes of spice and herb. Additionally, rye whiskey is less sweet than bourbon, so if you're not someone who likes their cocktails on the sweeter side, going with rye whiskey is certainly your best bet.