The Unconventional Stanley Tumbler Hack You'll Need This Summer
Stanley tumblers aren't just for storing water. From transporting wine to packing food for camping trips, these handy containers are ideal for cold and warm beverages and meals alike. The shape of these sturdy tumblers are large enough to fill with either liquid or solid ingredients, and the insulated material can help keep chilled drinks cool and hot liquids warm. It's no wonder that these portable mugs have made an impressive comeback in recent years.
For the hotter months, Stanley tumblers can be packed with ice creams and sorbets for sweet treats that can be conveniently carried to the park and the beach. Standard Stanley Quencher tumblers are known to keep drinks cool for nearly a dozen hours while ice cubes remain intact for up to two days. In addition to holding wrapped ice pops and frozen treats, the insulated Stanley containers can be filled with smoothies, cold overnight oats, our cold green gazpacho soup, cut fruits, or an açaí bowl to help keep hunger at bay.
Cool treats that are made portable and convenient
Prepare your Stanley tumbler for a long day outside by storing it in the fridge before you're ready to leave the house (freezers can impact the material and alter the insulating materials). Whether you've planned a day at the beach, or lake, or are attending an outdoor music festival, this advance preparation can pay off when your tastebuds call for a refreshingly sweet and cold treat. Wrapped popsicles can be shoved into the empty container to transport to campsites, and your tucked-away treats will be kept cold until you're ready to start snacking.
If you use your Stanley to store ice cream for a dessert in the park, pack toppings in a separate container to sprinkle on top of your scooped ice cream. Plastic bags filled with crushed graham crackers and toasted nuts can be easily and quickly dumped on top of the opened thermos. Once you return home, simply clean your Stanley tumbler with vinegar and rice and get ready to start planning cold treats for your next adventure.