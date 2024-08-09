The Unconventional Stanley Tumbler Hack You'll Need This Summer

Stanley tumblers aren't just for storing water. From transporting wine to packing food for camping trips, these handy containers are ideal for cold and warm beverages and meals alike. The shape of these sturdy tumblers are large enough to fill with either liquid or solid ingredients, and the insulated material can help keep chilled drinks cool and hot liquids warm. It's no wonder that these portable mugs have made an impressive comeback in recent years.

For the hotter months, Stanley tumblers can be packed with ice creams and sorbets for sweet treats that can be conveniently carried to the park and the beach. Standard Stanley Quencher tumblers are known to keep drinks cool for nearly a dozen hours while ice cubes remain intact for up to two days. In addition to holding wrapped ice pops and frozen treats, the insulated Stanley containers can be filled with smoothies, cold overnight oats, our cold green gazpacho soup, cut fruits, or an açaí bowl to help keep hunger at bay.