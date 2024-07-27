Keep Your Stanley Tumbler Clean With 2 Ingredients And A Good Shake

Stanley tumblers have become a viral trend — and it's easy to see why. The colorful cups keep us hydrated and healthy thanks to their generous volume. There are also tons of hacks for using the insulated Stanley containers, so yours might be doing double duty keeping your hot dogs hot and your ice cream icy. No matter what you put in your Stanley, you'll definitely want to make sure that it's sparkling clean and odor free the next time you grab it from the shelf.

The tumblers are deep, and some of the models have narrow openings, making it a challenge to get in there with a sponge or brush. Even the spray arm of the best dishwasher might not be able to reach some spots. However, there's a technique (recommended by the Stanley company!) that just requires a few pennies worth of uncooked rice and white vinegar that will keep your vessel in great shape, even if you decide to store spicy burritos in there. The food-safe ingredients are effective, non-toxic, and probably already in your kitchen.