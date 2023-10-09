Use Uncooked Rice To Help Make Your Glassware Shine

Begin by rinsing your glassware with warm water to remove any loose dirt. Next, dump a small handful of uncooked rice into the glass. The quantity of rice should be enough to cover the base and leave extra grains to move around inside. Add a few drops of dishwashing soap to the glass, followed by enough warm water to fill the glass halfway. The soap will help break down any residue while the rice works to scrub it off.

Secure the top of the glass with your hand (or with a lid if you're cleaning a bottle or decanter). Now, gently shake the glassware. The rice grains will move around, scrubbing against the glass and dislodging any sediment or marks. Once you're satisfied with the level of cleanliness and clarity, dispose of the rice and soapy water, rinse your glassware thoroughly with warm water, and let it air dry.

Another fantastic addition to this rice-cleaning hack is white vinegar. If your glassware's cloudiness is due to hard-water minerals, vinegar can be your go-to remedy. When preparing your cleaning mixture of rice, soap, and water, add a couple of tablespoons of white vinegar, too. Vinegar is an acid, which makes it particularly adept at dissolving mineral deposits.

Whether you're combating simple smudges or the stubborn marks left by hard water, a little rice, soap, and vinegar is all you need.