The Vodka Brand You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Not only are Aries the first on the zodiac calendar, but they're also the first fire signs. Many believe that, without having any signs as their predecessors, the Aries doesn't inherit any wisdom or life lessons. As a result, these signs are often accused of being childish. While they can certainly be wonderful most of the time, the Aries is famous for having a short fuse. Hot headed and fiery, these signs have been known to throw a tantrum or two — but it's competitive situations you especially want to avoid.

Aries don't just want to be the first on the zodiac calendar, they want to be first in everything. Be it a work promotion or an intramural volleyball game, these signs are not the people you want to go up against. That's why, if the Aries were any vodka brand on the market, they'd be the one that's considered the most popular — if only so they can feel like they won at something. That line of thinking would then, of course, make these signs none other than Smirnoff, the world's best-selling vodka brand, according to Statista.

Smirnoff tastes about as good as its price tag suggests, and much like these signs, it's better off diluted in a cocktail recipe. The 100-proof bottle just so happens to be one of the best vodkas for a white Russian. Plus, with all the Smirnoff Ice flavors they offer, these fiery signs have plenty of options to cool them down.