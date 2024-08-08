The Right Time To Add Raisins To Homemade Cinnamon Swirl Bread

When dedicating the time it takes to bake fresh bread, you want to be sure that the steps you take are correct. Otherwise, all your hard work will be for naught. Take for example homemade cinnamon swirl raisin bread. Although you might assume that you should add the raisins in with the rest of the filling, adding them to the dough itself better incorporates the ingredient into the loaf.

No one wants to bite into a warm slice of cinnamon swirl bread, only to have the dried grapes pop out the other side, after all. Thankfully, there are two ways to go about this hack. You can make your dough with the raisins, adding them with the yeast, flour, eggs, sugar, butter or oil, and salt, or you can add them once the dough has been made.

For the second option, after making your dough and plumping your dried fruit in hot water for about 10 to 15 minutes, drain them, toss them into the dough, and mix them thoroughly throughout. Once they are evenly distributed, you can proceed with making your easy cinnamon raisin bread at home as usual.