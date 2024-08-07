How To Prep Your Brew When Making Beer Can Chicken

At some point in the mid-to-late 20th century, the bond between beer, barbecue, and chicken grew closer than ever. This occurred when someone — most likely in the American South — decided to insert a can of beer inside the body cavity of a whole chicken and cook them together to enhance the flavor and moistness. Whether it actually does this remains an active debate, but the popularity of the cooking method is not in question. Most make the point that you shouldn't just slip any can of beer into a chicken and expect success. For top results, it's important to prepare the right brew in the right way.

Firstly, you want to open the beer or it can explode. That's also one reason many chefs cut the top off the can entirely, to allow the steam to escape more easily and infuse the meat of the chicken more evenly. Be sure to remove half the beer from the can too — ideally by pouring it down your own gullet — as the remaining half creates enough effect while also providing enough weight to keep the bird standing upright. Enhance the flavor even more by adding herbs and spices to the beer, including thyme, sage, oregano, and rosemary. And it can't hurt to give the can a wipe-down before placing the bird atop it to prevent any contamination of dirt, dust, grease, or other.