Beer Can Chicken Is The Perfect Inspiration To Have Some Fun With Roast Duck

Few grown-up recipes are as simultaneously fun and impressive as beer can chicken. To elevate your beer can dinner game and add flavor to roast duck in one innovative swoop, you know what must be done. The era of beer can duck has dawned.

If you've never tried it before, beer can chicken is exactly what it sounds like: A whole chicken roasted with an open can of beer stuck in the cavity at the bottom. As it roasts, the beer steams and fills the interior of the bird, making for moist, succulent meat and crispy golden skin. Borrow this playful prep method for your next classic roast duck. It translates easily between birds and it's a great icebreaker for home cooks who might be intimidated by the idea of cooking a whole duck.

Use one 16-ounce "tall boy" beer and a 3-4 pound duck. Pour out (or drink) a few inches of the beer in the can before sticking it into the duck. You can also stick any aromatics like thyme or rosemary directly into the beer can to infuse upward into the bird. Opt for a beer with a flavor you like to drink — ideally, one that pairs well with savory meat; any pale ale or lager works well here. Steer clear of fruity sours and bitter IPAs. Pro tip: If you coat the outside of the can with a generous layer of nonstick spray before opening it, it'll be much easier to slide out post-roast.