Recipes Preparation Roasted Recipes

29 Best Roasted Dinner Recipes For A Memorable Cold Weather Meal

Plank-Roasted Cilantro Chicken Kara Barrett/Tasting Table
By Samantha Maxwell/

It's officially fall, and the weather has finally started cooling down. This is the moment all the autumn lovers out there have been waiting for since last year. But now that the temps are dropping, what are you going to make for dinner? Those light, fresh salads may have carried you through the summer, but there's a good chance that you'll want to make something heartier and more substantial now that the cool days are here to stay.

We've compiled some of our best roasted dinner recipes so you can make a cold-weather meal worth celebrating. Whether you want to go all-out by roasting a whole chicken or you just want to keep things nice and easy with some roasted vegetables, these recipes will make you want to turn on your oven and spend some time in the kitchen. Share these recipes with family and friends, and freeze the leftovers so you have plenty to nosh on when those cool fall afternoons turn into cold, blustery winter nights.

1. Whole-Roasted Peruvian-Style Chicken

Whole-Roasted Peruvian-Style Chicken Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Harness the unique combination of Peruvian flavors when you make this roasted chicken recipe. After letting it rest in a flavorful marinade, you'll roast the chicken until the skin gets nice and crispy. Make sure that you use a meat thermometer to ensure the inside of the bird reaches 160 F.

This chicken is delicious on its own, but it's even better when it's paired with the fresh, brightly colored aji verde sauce that the recipe walks you through. Serve the chicken and sauce with some rice, and it's sure to become a new fall favorite.

Recipe: Whole-Roasted Peruvian-Style Chicken

2. Simple Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Simple Roasted Pork Tenderloin Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

There's nothing like the savory simplicity of roasted pork, which is why we love this easy pork tenderloin recipe so much. It can be served with a wide variety of foods, from salads to baked potatoes, so it's definitely a recipe you should keep in your repertoire, especially during the colder months of the year.

The unique spice mixture is what gives this pork recipe its signature mouthwatering flavor profile, but its quick cook time — only 25 minutes — is what'll prompt you to make it again and again on weeknights when you need to get dinner on the table fast.

Recipe: Simple Roasted Pork Tenderloin

3. Crispy Roast Duck

Crispy Roast Duck Ausrine Zygaityte/Tasting Table

You may assume that you can only get amazing roast duck at a nice restaurant, but with this recipe for crispy roast duck, you can harness the flavors of this succulent meat at home. It does take some prep work, but it's well worth the effort once you take that first bite of ultra-crispy duck skin.

We love that this recipe calls for a fruit stuffing, the sweetness of which really brings out the salty flavors of the duck. Serve with some roasted potatoes for an especially hearty fall dinner.

Recipe: Crispy Roast Duck

4. Slow-Roasted Rib Roast

Slow-Roasted Rib Roast Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

When you're really trying to impress your guests, neighbors, or family members, you have to make this slow-roasted rib roast. It's a show-stopping main course that looks just as good as it tastes.

Just don't forget to be generous with the flavorful seasoning blend. This roast recipe yields quite a lot of meat, which makes it a perfect recipe for those times when you want to save some leftovers (or send them home with your guests).

Recipe: Slow-Roasted Rib Roast

5. Plank-Roasted Cilantro Chicken

Plank-Roasted Cilantro Chicken Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Does your plain old, plain old roast chicken need a punch of flavor? If so, you have to turn to this plank-roasted cilantro chicken recipe. The bright herbiness of the cilantro will give your roast chicken the lightness and freshness it needs to stand on its own.

The best part? You don't need to cook a whole chicken — just prepare a couple of chicken breasts, and you have a delicious weeknight dinner that you can throw together in under an hour.

Recipe: Plank-Roasted Cilantro Chicken

6. Slow-Roasted Puerto Rican Pernil

Slow-Roasted Puerto Rican Pernil Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Many cultures have their own version of roast chicken, and Puerto Rican pernil is one of our absolute favorites. This recipe calls for a four-pound shoulder roast along with a host of seasonings you won't want to skip — they're what gives this dish its incredible, rich flavor.

Traditionally, pernil is served with arroz con grandules, but you can use other types of rice as well. Have any leftovers? Turn them into a meaty, savory sandwich for day-after deliciousness.

Recipe: Slow-Roasted Puerto Rican Pernil

7. Roasted Lemon Chicken

Roasted Lemon Chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

There are few ingredients that can brighten up a dish like lemon, which is exactly why we're such big fans of this roasted lemon chicken dish. Both lemon juice and lemon zest join forces to create a marinade for succulent chicken thighs.

Add in some garlic and thyme for even more flavor, and you've got a main course that the whole family will love. Serve your roasted lemon chicken with fresh veggies, potatoes, or even rice for a complete meal.

Recipe: Roasted Lemon Chicken

8. Roasted Cornish Game Hens

Roasted Cornish Game Hens Stephanie Rapone/Tasting Table

Cornish game hens is a way to make your chicken dinner a lot more interesting without venturing into totally new flavor territories. This recipe calls for fresh garlic, thyme, and brown sugar to create an interesting but understated flavor profile.

Since these hens are so small, everyone can have their own. These Cornish game hens take about three and a half hours to prep, but once you see how cute they turn out to be, you'll realize it was all worth the hard work.

Recipe: Roasted Cornish game hens

9. Oven-Roasted Greek Briam Bake

Oven-Roasted Greek Briam Bake Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Sometimes, you just need to get some veggies into your diet, which is exactly where this oven-roasted Greek briam bake comes into play. Greek briam is similar to French ratatouille, and it's often served as a casserole.

You can make your own by packing your baking dish full of zucchini, potatoes, eggplant, red onion, garlic, and olives. When it all comes together, it's deeply flavorful but still light enough to eat any day of the week.

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Greek Briam Bake

10. Slow-Roasted Eye Of Round Roast

Slow-Roasted Eye Of Round Roast Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Worried about overcooking your roast? That can be a bummer, especially when you put so much time and energy into cooking.

But with this recipe for eye of round roast, you'll cook the dish very slowly, ensuring you won't have to deal with a tough or rubbery cut of meat by the time you're ready to serve dinner. Once you're done cooking your eye of round roast, make sure to let it sit for a few minutes before slicing it up and serving it to your family, your friends, or even to just yourself.

Recipe: Slow-Roasted Eye of Round Roast

11. Indonesian Roast Chicken

Indonesian Roast Chicken Ting Dalton/Tasting Table

Update your roast chicken repertoire by adding an Indonesian flair to your roasted bird. This recipe makes use of ingredients like coconut milk, fish sauce, and turmeric to yield an intensely flavorful roast chicken that's sure to please everyone around the table.

We like this recipe best when it's served with a variety of vegetables, like potatoes and green beans. Add in a few carrots for some extra sweetness and bulk. Once you gather all your ingredients together, it won't take long to prep.

Recipe: Indonesian Roast Chicken

12. Roast Leg Of Lamb

Roast Leg Of Lamb Stephanie Rapone/Tasting Table

You may be used to cooking chicken and beef at home, but when was the last time you prepared lamb? If it's been a while, you may want to try this simple roast leg of lamb recipe for dinner.

What sets this lamb recipe apart from many others out there is the fact that you're actually going to use breading to create a crunchy crust for the meat. Combined with a slew of different seasonings, that crust is going to create an unforgettable culinary experience in the comfort of your own home.

Recipe: Roast Leg of Lamb

13. Flavor-Packed Jerk Chicken

Flavor-Packed Jerk Chicken Catherine Brookes/Tasting Table

Jerk chicken, with its intense blend of spices and often spicy flavor profile, is one of the best ways to warm up on a cool autumn night. That's why we'll be making this quick and easy recipe on the regular.

For this recipe, you'll need to grab some Scotch bonnet peppers, which are known for their heat. Use fewer of them if you want a lighter dish, or add a few extra if you want to up the heat ante even more.

Recipe: Flavor-Packed Jerk Chicken

14. Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Roasted Cabbage Wedges Hayley MacLean/Tasting Table

Cabbage deserves a space in the center of the table, and this roasted cabbage recipe will ensure it's what everyone around the table will be talking about. Fresh, unassuming cabbage takes on a deep, dynamic flavor once it's been roasted (and topping it with feta cheese doesn't hurt, either).

Add some chili flakes to your cabbage to give it an extra punch of flavor and heat. Take one bite of this dish, and you'll realize that veggies can and should be the centerpiece sometimes.

Recipe: Roasted Cabbage Wedges

15. Honey-Glazed Chicken Thighs

Honey-Glazed Chicken Thighs Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Adding a touch of sweetness to your meat can completely transform a dish, which is exactly why we're such big fans of this honey-glazed chicken thigh recipe. The otherwise savory chicken is smothered in a honey glaze, which makes the overall flavor more interesting and dynamic.

Pair it with some rice and fresh greens of your choosing. Now you have a weeknight dinner that you'll want to make over and over again — especially when that cooler weather starts to hit.

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Chicken Thighs

16. Crock Pot Rump Roast

Crock Pot Rump Roast Christina Musgrave/Tasting Table

Crock Pots are basically made for fall, and they're perfect for cooking rump roast to tender perfection. This recipe cooks for eight hours in your slow-cooker, but it only takes 10 minutes to prep, so you'll be on your way to a delicious dinner with just a few minutes of prep work in the morning.

Make your rump roast into a whole meal by cooking some potatoes and carrots along with the meat. Enjoy a piece of fresh bread on the side, and you have an autumnal dinner to remember.

Recipe: Rump Roast Crock-Pot

17. Porchetta-Style Chicken

Porchetta-Style Chicken Dave Katz/Tasting Table

You can make this impressive Italian-style dish quickly. Just roll some prosciutto in chicken breasts to lend flavor and moisture to an otherwise dry cut of meat.

Season it with sage, rosemary, and thyme leaves, and you have an easy but flavorful dish to pass around the dinner table. Pair your porchetta-style chicken with other Italian classics, or just enjoy it on its own or with some fresh veggies on the side for a dinner that comes together in a flash.

Recipe: Chicketta: Porchetta-Style Chicken

18. Harissa Beef Pot Roast

Harissa Beef Pot Roast Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

This beef pot roast recipe harnesses the flavors of North Africa — and Tunisia specifically — to add an extra touch of flavor to a huge hunk of meat. The spicy, herbed condiment is the perfect flavorful backdrop to a rich, hearty main course.

Make your own harissa from scratch, or head to your local supermarket to pick up some of the jarred stuff. Enjoy your pot roast with vegetables, rice, and even more harissa on top if you want an extra dose of spiciness.

Recipe: Harissa Beef Pot Roast

19. 1-Pan Fig And Balsamic Chicken

1-Pan Fig And Balsamic Chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

You may not immediately think to add fruit to your meat, but by pairing your chicken with fresh figs, you'll get a warming autumnal dish you'll want to enjoy all season long. The balsamic in this recipe brings out the sweetness of the figs while adding a touch of much-needed acidity, and garlic, thyme, and whole-grain mustard give the dish a bold flavor you might not expect from a fruit-focused meat dish.

The best part? You can make it all in one pan.

Recipe: 1-Pan Fig and Balsamic Chicken

20. Instant Pot Roast

Instant Pot Roast Michelle Sun/Tasting Table

Do you think a pot roast requires hours of your time, a bunch of waiting around in the kitchen, and possibly getting dinner on the table way too late? Think again. You can make this instant pot roast recipe in an hour, and you'll have four pounds of meat to share with family members, friends, and neighbors.

Dried porcini gives this recipe its signature earthy flavor, and beef stock ensures the meat stays nice and moist as it cooks. Give it a try the next time you're looking for a simple recipe that won't require hours of work.

Recipe: Instant Pot Roast

21. Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables

Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Nothing tastes like fall more than a big bowl of roasted root vegetables. That is why this is one of our go-to recipes the second the thermometer drops below 60 F.

This particular recipe calls for beets, potatoes, and carrots, but feel free to use other root vegetables, like onions and parsnips. Just don't forget to add herbs like rosemary, thyme, and pepper to ensure your roasted veggies come out of the oven as flavorful as possible.

Recipe: Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables

22. Lemon-Roasted Fennel

Lemon-Roasted Fennel Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

There are few vegetables that roast up as gloriously as fennel, which is why you need to have some on hand this fall. This lemon-roasted fennel recipe is warming and comforting during days when the weather turns cold, but it's bright and refreshing enough to enjoy all year long.

By adding some sliced black olives to the mix, you'll get even more of that briny, refreshing note. This recipe only takes 40 minutes to throw together, so you can always have a side dish worth savoring.

Recipe: Lemon-Roasted Fennel

23. Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Baked Pork Chops

Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Baked Pork Chops Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Pork and honey mustard are a match made in heaven, which is why this recipe for honey mustard sheet pan baked pork chops may just be one of our favorite cold-weather recipes. It's an easy way to upgrade an otherwise standard pork chop situation into an unforgettable dish.

We love that you can cook your pork chops along with a smattering of roasted vegetables. This makes getting dinner on the table in a matter of minutes as easy as can be.

Recipe: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Baked Pork Chops

24. Chili-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Chili-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Once you've opened up a pumpkin to use in a recipe (or to carve it for the amusement of passing trick-or-treaters), you may think that you should just throw the innards away. Actually, though, you'll want to save those seeds.

They can make for a deliciously savory snack, especially when you roast them with chili for a touch of heat. With just 20 minutes in the oven, you'll have flavorful pepitas you'll want to snack on all day long.

Recipe: Chili-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

25. Maple-Roasted Butternut Squash

Maple-Roasted Butternut Squash Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Butternut squash is a fall staple, and it's one of our favorites once the weather starts to cool off. But if you're tired of the same old butternut squash you always make, dressed simply with olive oil, salt, and pepper, it may be time to try something new.

This recipe calls for maple syrup, which can bring out the sweetness and complexity in your butternut squash. Throw this recipe together for a simple mid-day snack, or keep some in the fridge for an easy side dish even the veggie-haters will appreciate.

Recipe: Maple-Roasted Butternut Squash

26. Mustard-Crusted Rack Of Lamb

Mustard-Crusted Rack Of Lamb Christina Musgrave/Tasting Table

There's nothing that will get a party — or, at least, dinner — started like a rack of lamb. It's delicious, it's impressive, and it's sure to wow even the most experienced of diners. But when you give that rack of lamb a mustard crust, it takes it to a whole new level.

With this recipe for a mustard-crusted rack of lamb, you can create a stunningly flavorful dish in just 30 minutes. Whether you want a quick meal or you're celebrating a special occasion, this rack of lamb fits the bill.

Recipe: Mustard-Crusted Rack of Lamb

27. Simple Roasted Asparagus

Simple Roasted Asparagus Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

When you think of roasted vegetables, root veggies may be the first thing to come to mind. But if you're looking for a different way of preparing your green veg, turn your oven on, because this roasted asparagus recipe is essential for those cold-weather nights when you're feeling like something special.

Asparagus cooks exceptionally quickly, which means you can have this side dish squared away in under 30 minutes. That means more time to snuggle under a blanket and watch Netflix while you wait for dinner to come out of the oven.

Recipe: Simple Roasted Asparagus

28. Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts Alexandra Shytsman/Tasting Table

Roasted Brussels sprouts are always guaranteed to add something special to the dinner table, but the same old salt and pepper seasoning situation isn't going to cut it if you want to wow your friends and family. All you really need is some balsamic vinegar to highlight just how delicious Brussels sprouts can be after they spend some time in the oven.

Keep an eye on your sprouts as they're roasting. You want to make sure they take on a nice golden color, but keep them from getting too crispy for best results.

Recipe: Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

29. Lemony Roasted Potatoes

Lemony Roasted Potatoes Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Tired of the standard roasted potatoes you've made probably hundreds of times at this point? Give your roasted potatoes an upgrade by adding some lemon to the mix.

The bright, fresh flavor of lemon will lend your potatoes a refreshing brightness that'll give your winter dinner table some comfort and warmth. After just an hour in the oven, you'll have a side dish that may just become a staple in your cold-weather cooking repertoire.

Recipe: Lemony Roasted Potatoes

Recommended