29 Best Roasted Dinner Recipes For A Memorable Cold Weather Meal

It's officially fall, and the weather has finally started cooling down. This is the moment all the autumn lovers out there have been waiting for since last year. But now that the temps are dropping, what are you going to make for dinner? Those light, fresh salads may have carried you through the summer, but there's a good chance that you'll want to make something heartier and more substantial now that the cool days are here to stay.

We've compiled some of our best roasted dinner recipes so you can make a cold-weather meal worth celebrating. Whether you want to go all-out by roasting a whole chicken or you just want to keep things nice and easy with some roasted vegetables, these recipes will make you want to turn on your oven and spend some time in the kitchen. Share these recipes with family and friends, and freeze the leftovers so you have plenty to nosh on when those cool fall afternoons turn into cold, blustery winter nights.