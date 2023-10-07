29 Best Roasted Dinner Recipes For A Memorable Cold Weather Meal
It's officially fall, and the weather has finally started cooling down. This is the moment all the autumn lovers out there have been waiting for since last year. But now that the temps are dropping, what are you going to make for dinner? Those light, fresh salads may have carried you through the summer, but there's a good chance that you'll want to make something heartier and more substantial now that the cool days are here to stay.
We've compiled some of our best roasted dinner recipes so you can make a cold-weather meal worth celebrating. Whether you want to go all-out by roasting a whole chicken or you just want to keep things nice and easy with some roasted vegetables, these recipes will make you want to turn on your oven and spend some time in the kitchen. Share these recipes with family and friends, and freeze the leftovers so you have plenty to nosh on when those cool fall afternoons turn into cold, blustery winter nights.
1. Whole-Roasted Peruvian-Style Chicken
Harness the unique combination of Peruvian flavors when you make this roasted chicken recipe. After letting it rest in a flavorful marinade, you'll roast the chicken until the skin gets nice and crispy. Make sure that you use a meat thermometer to ensure the inside of the bird reaches 160 F.
This chicken is delicious on its own, but it's even better when it's paired with the fresh, brightly colored aji verde sauce that the recipe walks you through. Serve the chicken and sauce with some rice, and it's sure to become a new fall favorite.
2. Simple Roasted Pork Tenderloin
There's nothing like the savory simplicity of roasted pork, which is why we love this easy pork tenderloin recipe so much. It can be served with a wide variety of foods, from salads to baked potatoes, so it's definitely a recipe you should keep in your repertoire, especially during the colder months of the year.
The unique spice mixture is what gives this pork recipe its signature mouthwatering flavor profile, but its quick cook time — only 25 minutes — is what'll prompt you to make it again and again on weeknights when you need to get dinner on the table fast.
Recipe: Simple Roasted Pork Tenderloin
3. Crispy Roast Duck
You may assume that you can only get amazing roast duck at a nice restaurant, but with this recipe for crispy roast duck, you can harness the flavors of this succulent meat at home. It does take some prep work, but it's well worth the effort once you take that first bite of ultra-crispy duck skin.
We love that this recipe calls for a fruit stuffing, the sweetness of which really brings out the salty flavors of the duck. Serve with some roasted potatoes for an especially hearty fall dinner.
Recipe: Crispy Roast Duck
4. Slow-Roasted Rib Roast
When you're really trying to impress your guests, neighbors, or family members, you have to make this slow-roasted rib roast. It's a show-stopping main course that looks just as good as it tastes.
Just don't forget to be generous with the flavorful seasoning blend. This roast recipe yields quite a lot of meat, which makes it a perfect recipe for those times when you want to save some leftovers (or send them home with your guests).
Recipe: Slow-Roasted Rib Roast
5. Plank-Roasted Cilantro Chicken
Does your plain old, plain old roast chicken need a punch of flavor? If so, you have to turn to this plank-roasted cilantro chicken recipe. The bright herbiness of the cilantro will give your roast chicken the lightness and freshness it needs to stand on its own.
The best part? You don't need to cook a whole chicken — just prepare a couple of chicken breasts, and you have a delicious weeknight dinner that you can throw together in under an hour.
Recipe: Plank-Roasted Cilantro Chicken
6. Slow-Roasted Puerto Rican Pernil
Many cultures have their own version of roast chicken, and Puerto Rican pernil is one of our absolute favorites. This recipe calls for a four-pound shoulder roast along with a host of seasonings you won't want to skip — they're what gives this dish its incredible, rich flavor.
Traditionally, pernil is served with arroz con grandules, but you can use other types of rice as well. Have any leftovers? Turn them into a meaty, savory sandwich for day-after deliciousness.
Recipe: Slow-Roasted Puerto Rican Pernil
7. Roasted Lemon Chicken
There are few ingredients that can brighten up a dish like lemon, which is exactly why we're such big fans of this roasted lemon chicken dish. Both lemon juice and lemon zest join forces to create a marinade for succulent chicken thighs.
Add in some garlic and thyme for even more flavor, and you've got a main course that the whole family will love. Serve your roasted lemon chicken with fresh veggies, potatoes, or even rice for a complete meal.
Recipe: Roasted Lemon Chicken
8. Roasted Cornish Game Hens
Cornish game hens is a way to make your chicken dinner a lot more interesting without venturing into totally new flavor territories. This recipe calls for fresh garlic, thyme, and brown sugar to create an interesting but understated flavor profile.
Since these hens are so small, everyone can have their own. These Cornish game hens take about three and a half hours to prep, but once you see how cute they turn out to be, you'll realize it was all worth the hard work.
Recipe: Roasted Cornish game hens
9. Oven-Roasted Greek Briam Bake
Sometimes, you just need to get some veggies into your diet, which is exactly where this oven-roasted Greek briam bake comes into play. Greek briam is similar to French ratatouille, and it's often served as a casserole.
You can make your own by packing your baking dish full of zucchini, potatoes, eggplant, red onion, garlic, and olives. When it all comes together, it's deeply flavorful but still light enough to eat any day of the week.
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Greek Briam Bake
10. Slow-Roasted Eye Of Round Roast
Worried about overcooking your roast? That can be a bummer, especially when you put so much time and energy into cooking.
But with this recipe for eye of round roast, you'll cook the dish very slowly, ensuring you won't have to deal with a tough or rubbery cut of meat by the time you're ready to serve dinner. Once you're done cooking your eye of round roast, make sure to let it sit for a few minutes before slicing it up and serving it to your family, your friends, or even to just yourself.
Recipe: Slow-Roasted Eye of Round Roast
11. Indonesian Roast Chicken
Update your roast chicken repertoire by adding an Indonesian flair to your roasted bird. This recipe makes use of ingredients like coconut milk, fish sauce, and turmeric to yield an intensely flavorful roast chicken that's sure to please everyone around the table.
We like this recipe best when it's served with a variety of vegetables, like potatoes and green beans. Add in a few carrots for some extra sweetness and bulk. Once you gather all your ingredients together, it won't take long to prep.
Recipe: Indonesian Roast Chicken
12. Roast Leg Of Lamb
You may be used to cooking chicken and beef at home, but when was the last time you prepared lamb? If it's been a while, you may want to try this simple roast leg of lamb recipe for dinner.
What sets this lamb recipe apart from many others out there is the fact that you're actually going to use breading to create a crunchy crust for the meat. Combined with a slew of different seasonings, that crust is going to create an unforgettable culinary experience in the comfort of your own home.
Recipe: Roast Leg of Lamb
13. Flavor-Packed Jerk Chicken
Jerk chicken, with its intense blend of spices and often spicy flavor profile, is one of the best ways to warm up on a cool autumn night. That's why we'll be making this quick and easy recipe on the regular.
For this recipe, you'll need to grab some Scotch bonnet peppers, which are known for their heat. Use fewer of them if you want a lighter dish, or add a few extra if you want to up the heat ante even more.
Recipe: Flavor-Packed Jerk Chicken
14. Roasted Cabbage Wedges
Cabbage deserves a space in the center of the table, and this roasted cabbage recipe will ensure it's what everyone around the table will be talking about. Fresh, unassuming cabbage takes on a deep, dynamic flavor once it's been roasted (and topping it with feta cheese doesn't hurt, either).
Add some chili flakes to your cabbage to give it an extra punch of flavor and heat. Take one bite of this dish, and you'll realize that veggies can and should be the centerpiece sometimes.
Recipe: Roasted Cabbage Wedges
15. Honey-Glazed Chicken Thighs
Adding a touch of sweetness to your meat can completely transform a dish, which is exactly why we're such big fans of this honey-glazed chicken thigh recipe. The otherwise savory chicken is smothered in a honey glaze, which makes the overall flavor more interesting and dynamic.
Pair it with some rice and fresh greens of your choosing. Now you have a weeknight dinner that you'll want to make over and over again — especially when that cooler weather starts to hit.
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Chicken Thighs
16. Crock Pot Rump Roast
Crock Pots are basically made for fall, and they're perfect for cooking rump roast to tender perfection. This recipe cooks for eight hours in your slow-cooker, but it only takes 10 minutes to prep, so you'll be on your way to a delicious dinner with just a few minutes of prep work in the morning.
Make your rump roast into a whole meal by cooking some potatoes and carrots along with the meat. Enjoy a piece of fresh bread on the side, and you have an autumnal dinner to remember.
Recipe: Rump Roast Crock-Pot
17. Porchetta-Style Chicken
You can make this impressive Italian-style dish quickly. Just roll some prosciutto in chicken breasts to lend flavor and moisture to an otherwise dry cut of meat.
Season it with sage, rosemary, and thyme leaves, and you have an easy but flavorful dish to pass around the dinner table. Pair your porchetta-style chicken with other Italian classics, or just enjoy it on its own or with some fresh veggies on the side for a dinner that comes together in a flash.
18. Harissa Beef Pot Roast
This beef pot roast recipe harnesses the flavors of North Africa — and Tunisia specifically — to add an extra touch of flavor to a huge hunk of meat. The spicy, herbed condiment is the perfect flavorful backdrop to a rich, hearty main course.
Make your own harissa from scratch, or head to your local supermarket to pick up some of the jarred stuff. Enjoy your pot roast with vegetables, rice, and even more harissa on top if you want an extra dose of spiciness.
Recipe: Harissa Beef Pot Roast
19. 1-Pan Fig And Balsamic Chicken
You may not immediately think to add fruit to your meat, but by pairing your chicken with fresh figs, you'll get a warming autumnal dish you'll want to enjoy all season long. The balsamic in this recipe brings out the sweetness of the figs while adding a touch of much-needed acidity, and garlic, thyme, and whole-grain mustard give the dish a bold flavor you might not expect from a fruit-focused meat dish.
The best part? You can make it all in one pan.
Recipe: 1-Pan Fig and Balsamic Chicken
20. Instant Pot Roast
Do you think a pot roast requires hours of your time, a bunch of waiting around in the kitchen, and possibly getting dinner on the table way too late? Think again. You can make this instant pot roast recipe in an hour, and you'll have four pounds of meat to share with family members, friends, and neighbors.
Dried porcini gives this recipe its signature earthy flavor, and beef stock ensures the meat stays nice and moist as it cooks. Give it a try the next time you're looking for a simple recipe that won't require hours of work.
Recipe: Instant Pot Roast
21. Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables
Nothing tastes like fall more than a big bowl of roasted root vegetables. That is why this is one of our go-to recipes the second the thermometer drops below 60 F.
This particular recipe calls for beets, potatoes, and carrots, but feel free to use other root vegetables, like onions and parsnips. Just don't forget to add herbs like rosemary, thyme, and pepper to ensure your roasted veggies come out of the oven as flavorful as possible.
Recipe: Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables
22. Lemon-Roasted Fennel
There are few vegetables that roast up as gloriously as fennel, which is why you need to have some on hand this fall. This lemon-roasted fennel recipe is warming and comforting during days when the weather turns cold, but it's bright and refreshing enough to enjoy all year long.
By adding some sliced black olives to the mix, you'll get even more of that briny, refreshing note. This recipe only takes 40 minutes to throw together, so you can always have a side dish worth savoring.
Recipe: Lemon-Roasted Fennel
23. Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Baked Pork Chops
Pork and honey mustard are a match made in heaven, which is why this recipe for honey mustard sheet pan baked pork chops may just be one of our favorite cold-weather recipes. It's an easy way to upgrade an otherwise standard pork chop situation into an unforgettable dish.
We love that you can cook your pork chops along with a smattering of roasted vegetables. This makes getting dinner on the table in a matter of minutes as easy as can be.
24. Chili-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Once you've opened up a pumpkin to use in a recipe (or to carve it for the amusement of passing trick-or-treaters), you may think that you should just throw the innards away. Actually, though, you'll want to save those seeds.
They can make for a deliciously savory snack, especially when you roast them with chili for a touch of heat. With just 20 minutes in the oven, you'll have flavorful pepitas you'll want to snack on all day long.
Recipe: Chili-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
25. Maple-Roasted Butternut Squash
Butternut squash is a fall staple, and it's one of our favorites once the weather starts to cool off. But if you're tired of the same old butternut squash you always make, dressed simply with olive oil, salt, and pepper, it may be time to try something new.
This recipe calls for maple syrup, which can bring out the sweetness and complexity in your butternut squash. Throw this recipe together for a simple mid-day snack, or keep some in the fridge for an easy side dish even the veggie-haters will appreciate.
Recipe: Maple-Roasted Butternut Squash
26. Mustard-Crusted Rack Of Lamb
There's nothing that will get a party — or, at least, dinner — started like a rack of lamb. It's delicious, it's impressive, and it's sure to wow even the most experienced of diners. But when you give that rack of lamb a mustard crust, it takes it to a whole new level.
With this recipe for a mustard-crusted rack of lamb, you can create a stunningly flavorful dish in just 30 minutes. Whether you want a quick meal or you're celebrating a special occasion, this rack of lamb fits the bill.
Recipe: Mustard-Crusted Rack of Lamb
27. Simple Roasted Asparagus
When you think of roasted vegetables, root veggies may be the first thing to come to mind. But if you're looking for a different way of preparing your green veg, turn your oven on, because this roasted asparagus recipe is essential for those cold-weather nights when you're feeling like something special.
Asparagus cooks exceptionally quickly, which means you can have this side dish squared away in under 30 minutes. That means more time to snuggle under a blanket and watch Netflix while you wait for dinner to come out of the oven.
Recipe: Simple Roasted Asparagus
28. Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts are always guaranteed to add something special to the dinner table, but the same old salt and pepper seasoning situation isn't going to cut it if you want to wow your friends and family. All you really need is some balsamic vinegar to highlight just how delicious Brussels sprouts can be after they spend some time in the oven.
Keep an eye on your sprouts as they're roasting. You want to make sure they take on a nice golden color, but keep them from getting too crispy for best results.
29. Lemony Roasted Potatoes
Tired of the standard roasted potatoes you've made probably hundreds of times at this point? Give your roasted potatoes an upgrade by adding some lemon to the mix.
The bright, fresh flavor of lemon will lend your potatoes a refreshing brightness that'll give your winter dinner table some comfort and warmth. After just an hour in the oven, you'll have a side dish that may just become a staple in your cold-weather cooking repertoire.
Recipe: Lemony Roasted Potatoes